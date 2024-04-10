International
Everything you need to know ahead of the 2nd May 2024 Lincoln City Council election
On May 2, 2024, a number of elections will be held in the Lincoln area.
This includes:
- Lincolnshire Police and Crime Commissioner
- Lincoln City Council local elections
- Lincolnshire County Council Park Division by-election (for those in the Park Division)
Police and Crime Commissioners (PCCs) are democratically elected every four years.
For Lincoln City Council, 11 seats, one from each of the 11 wards in the city, will be up for election.
One seat from the Parks Division for Lincolnshire County Council in Lincoln is up for election.
What you need to know:
Changes in voting centers
Voters for the 2024 election should now have received their voting cards in the post.
There have been some changes in polling station locations across the city.
It is important to check your voting card or use the polling station's online checker (www.lincoln.gov.uk/v/find-polling-station) to see if your polling station location has changed.
Voter identification requirements
Voters are now required to show photo identification at polling stations before being issued a ballot.
This will affect all voters across Lincoln who vote in person or by proxy, in all future elections.
Voters must bring a suitable photo ID to their polling station. Commonly used photo IDs include:
- Passport issued by the UK, any of the Channel Islands, the Isle of Man, a British Overseas Territory, an EEA state or a Commonwealth country
- Photo driving license issued by the UK, Channel Islands, Isle of Man or an EEA state (including provisional)
- European Economic Area (EEA) photo ID card.
- UK Biometric Residence Permit
- An ID card containing the age proof standards scheme hologram (PASS card)*
- A blue badge
- Oyster Card 60+
- A concessionary travel permit funded by HM Government or local authority**
** For example Lincolnshire County Council Bus; Bus card for disabled people, Wales or Northern Ireland travel card.
A complete list of accepted photo IDs can be found on the back of ballots or by visiting www.gov.uk/how-to-vote/photo-id-youll-need .
Those who do not have a valid form of photo identification can apply for a Certificate of Voter Authority, which is free. You can apply online via www.gov.uk/apply-for-photo-id-voter-authority-certificate.
The deadline for this is 17:00 on 24 April 2024. For information, please visit www.lincoln.gov.uk/voting-elections.
Register to vote
Those who wish to vote in the next election must register to vote.
This takes less than 5 minutes and can be done online at www.gov.uk/register-to-vote .
The deadline to register to vote in this election is midnight on April 16, 2024.
Ways to vote:
There are several ways to vote in the upcoming elections:
Personally
Voting centers will be open from 07:00 – 22:00 on May 2 for the elections.
Please make sure you check the location of your polling station on your polling card as this may have changed, or alternatively check your polling station at: www.lincoln.gov.uk/v/find-polling-station
All voters must have a valid form of photo identification in order to receive a ballot to vote.
By mail
Voting by mail is available upon request to any registered voter.
To set up a postal vote, you will need to complete a postal vote application form. You can apply by visiting: www.gov.uk/apply-postal-vote .
The deadline for postal vote applications is 5pm on 17 April 2024.
Delivery of postal votes
Voters can return their postal vote via Royal Mail.
From 2 May 2024, in all elections in England and Wales, voters will only be able to submit their postal vote and the postal votes of up to five other people, at the Town Hall reception, Beaumont Fee or at any poll. station across town.
Campaigners can only submit their own postal vote and postal votes for up to five other people who are either close relatives or someone they regularly care for.
Anyone submitting postal votes will need to complete a 'return of postal voting documents' form.
Should a voter submit postal ballots without completing the required form, such postal ballots will be rejected. Similarly, if any postal votes are returned through the letterbox at the Council offices, they will be rejected.
More details can be found at: https://www.lincoln.gov.uk/voting-elections/postal-proxy-voting.
By proxy
A 'proxy' is someone appointed by you to vote on your behalf in the election, so to vote by proxy you first need to find someone you trust to vote on your behalf.
You can find more information about applying for a proxy vote at: www.electoralcommission.org.uk/i-am-a/voter/apply-vote-proxy
The deadline to apply for a proxy vote is 17:00 on 24 April 2024.
For full details on voting in the May 2 election, visit www.lincoln.gov.uk/voting-elections or otherwise email [email protected] or call 01522 873255.
