United States: The initial H-1B electronic enrollment selection process is complete

Following our report last week on H-1B updates and reminders, the global immigration team at Smith Stone Walters would like to issue a further update on the current status of the FY 2025 H-1B selection process.

Initial H-1B Electronic Enrollment Selection Process Completed

US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has had enough electronic enrollments for unique beneficiaries during the initial enrollment period to reach the fiscal year (FY) 2025 H-1B numerical allocations (H-1B cap), including the advanced degree exemption (master cap).

USCIS has randomly selected enough properly filed records for unique intended beneficiaries as necessary to reach the H-1B cap and notified all prospective petitioners with selected beneficiaries that they are eligible to file an H-1B subject petition for such beneficiaries.

Enrollees' online accounts will now show one of the following statuses for each enrollment (ie, for each enrolled beneficiary):

Sent: Registration has been submitted and is eligible for selection. If the initial selection process is completed, this registration remains eligible, unless subsequently invalid, for selection in any subsequent selection for the fiscal year for which it was submitted.

Registration has been submitted and is eligible for selection. If the initial selection process is completed, this registration remains eligible, unless subsequently invalid, for selection in any subsequent selection for the fiscal year for which it was submitted. Selected: Selected to file an H-1B cap petition.

Selected to file an H-1B cap petition. Not selected: Not eligible to file an H-1B cap petition based on this registration.

Not eligible to file an H-1B cap petition based on this registration. Duplicate registration rejected: Multiple registrations are submitted by or on behalf of the same registrant for the same beneficiary. If rejected as a duplicate registration, all registrations submitted by or on behalf of the same registrant for this beneficiary for the fiscal year are invalid.

Multiple registrations are submitted by or on behalf of the same registrant for the same beneficiary. If rejected as a duplicate registration, all registrations submitted by or on behalf of the same registrant for this beneficiary for the fiscal year are invalid. Invalid F Defective payment: A registration was submitted, but the payment method was declined, was not reconciled, or was otherwise invalid.

A registration was submitted, but the payment method was declined, was not reconciled, or was otherwise invalid. deleted: The submitted record has been deleted and is no longer eligible for selection.

The submitted record has been deleted and is no longer eligible for selection. Delivery Processing: USCIS is processing your submission. It may take up to 72 hours for all case information to appear on the case details page. While it is being processed, you will not be able to access your draft.

For more information, visit USCISH-1B electronic filing processpage.

FY 2025 H-1B Cap petitions may be filed beginning April 1, 2024

H-1B-subject petitions for FY 2025, including those petitions eligible for the advanced degree waiver, may be filed with USCIS beginning April 1, 2024, if filed for a selected beneficiary and based on a valid record .

Only petitioners with select beneficiary registrations may file H-1B subject petitions for FY 2025.

An H-1B-subject petition must be properly filed in the correctthe location of the depositor online atmy.uscis.govand within the deposit period indicated in the relevant selection notice. The period for filing a petition for an H-1B subject will be at least 90 days. Applicants must include a copy of the applicable selection notice with the FY 2025 H-1B cap subject petition.

Applicants must also submit proof of the beneficiary's valid passport or travel document used at the time of registration to identify the beneficiary.

Applicants who file for selected beneficiaries based on their valid registration must still submit evidence or otherwise establish eligibility for petition approval, as registration and selection relate only to eligibility to file an H-1B petition subject to chapter .

For more information, visit USCISH-1B cap seasonpage.

Receipt Notice Delays

When USCIS receives a timely and properly filed H-1B petition, the petitioner (and, if applicable, the petitioner's legal representative) will be provided with a Form I-797, Notice of Action, communicated the receipt of the petition.

Due to the increased file volumes typically seen during H-1B cap filing periods, there are times when a paper petition is timely and properly mailed, but the issuance of the Form I-797 is delayed.

Petitioners who have confirmation from the filing service that the petition was filed, but have not yet received a Form I-797 confirming receipt of the petition, do not need to file a second petition.

Those who have confirmation from the filing service that the petition has been filed and who subsequently file a second H-1B cap petition for the same beneficiary will be considered to have filed multiple H-1B cap petitions. This will result in the rejection or revocation of both applications.

If more than 30 days have passed since the delivery confirmation and the petitioner has not yet received a Form I-797, they may contactUSCIS Contact Centerfor assistance.

If the requester receives notification from the delivery service, or the tracking information suggests that there may be a delay or damage to the package or that the package has been misdirected, they should follow the USICS Delivery Service Error GuideH-1B cap seasonWeb page.

Talk to our US immigration experts

If you need advice or guidance regarding US immigration, including H-1B applications, the Global Immigration team at Smith Stone Walters is here to help.

To speak to a member of the team, please contact us today.

Share the story