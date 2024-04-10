Majority News Statement | Majority News | tidings

***Friendships: Senator Murrays questions admin's power***

Washington DC Today at a Senate Appropriations, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs subcommittee hearing on the fiscal year 2025 budget request for the US Agency for International Development (USAID) US Senator Patty Murray (D-WA), Chair of the Committee on Senate Appropriations, discussed the investment in USAID and the urgent need to ensure that more aid enters Gaza to meet the dire needs on the ground.

In opening remarks, Senator Murray spoke about how our investments in international development and humanitarian aid are not just the right thing to do, but a smart investment for our country, saying:

Chair Coons, several colleagues, and I just returned from a CODEL I led in South Africa, where we met with officials and leaders in a handful of countries and saw firsthand how U.S. investments are strengthening our political partnerships, economic and security.

And I'm very keen to talk about how we build on this progress, especially when it comes to economic and development aid.

At this critical moment with a severe humanitarian crisis in Gaza, civilians in Ukraine suffering from Putin's brutal occupation, and so many other challenges such as the truly horrific crisis in Sudan, where eight million people have been displaced, it is clear that we do not we may abandon our role as a global leader in providing humanitarian aid.

In all these programs, we must also continue to do better to include women and girls, who are often most vulnerable in times of conflict, in emergency response, development programming and peacebuilding work.

And we must continue to build our global health infrastructure.

Let's be clear: helping our partners around the world overcome difficulties, increase their security and stability, and improve their economies and the lives of their people is not just the right thing to do, it's the smart thing. These are investments that bear fruit for our country.

We're helping our partners address threats around the world, conflict, chaos and proliferation, before they fester and endanger people here at home.

So, with that in mind, I'd like to go back to my first question.

Senator Murray also reiterated her concern that not enough aid is reaching Gaza: I share the concerns of my colleagues that you have heard that we are not doing enough to get more aid to Gaza. Air points and sea routes will not solve this. So we need to see sustained access across the entire Gaza Strip, including the north, on a scale necessary to address the serious threat of famine.

Senator Murray asked USAID Administrator Samantha Power about investing in improving the lives of women and girls, saying: On my recent trip to southern Africa, I was happy to see the progress we had made in improving the lives of women and girls. But we must continue to do more to respond to their needs in every aspect of foreign aid. . How can we continue to ensure that the needs of women and girls are taken into account in humanitarian response and development programmes?

Power Admin responded in part: Well, I think that, to begin with, to support the resources invested in programs that are dedicated to girls' education, support to women's SMEs, and so on, we have distributed them all over the world including the countries that you have visited. And thank you our teams were so grateful that you all took the time not only to visit those places, but to see the programs up close. One example that I think should be an area of ​​growth even in the budget-constrained environment is for global health workers. Since the vast majority of global health workers are women, as you know, they are underpaid and in some cases underpaid. And so, even though this last budget cycle as you mentioned will be very difficult for us with the FY24 budget, we are grateful that you found $10 million for Global Health Worker Initiative, and we would like to grow it over time. …. But in addition to these dedicated programs, I think the empowerment of women and girls should be a design really a filter through which we look at our entire program agriculture, economic growth, global health, as I mentioned, education and I think teams have made a ton of progress in the last three years to do that.

Senator Murray also asked about the challenges of drought and climate change and asked Administrator Power how USAID is investing in water rights and sustainable resource management to reduce the risk of conflict.

###