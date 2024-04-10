Gift of hope and faith: parents remember how Sure Start was a lifeline | Children

Baby massage classes, breastfeeding support, early intervention for children with special needs and hairpin tips for nervous dads were just some of the many benefits of Sure Start, according to parents who used the service.

My Sure Start center had wings and a halo, says one grateful parent. I would have passed out from postnatal depression if it wasn't for our local centre, says another. Of course Start kept me, kept me, kept me lonely, adds another parent. It was good for me, my family and the community.

Following calls earlier this week by senior Labor figures for Keir Starmer to put a new Sure Start-style program at the heart of his election manifesto, readers have contacted the Guardian about their experiences of Sure Start.

It made them better parents and gave their children a better chance in life, they say, and everyone mourned his death, including Matthew Pearce, a 52-year-old software developer from Newport Pagnell in Buckinghamshire.

My son Sammy was born in 2008, he says. He has a genetic disorder. We didn't know what was going on at the time. He didn't move much. My mom got him off to a safe start and because of that early intervention and that early access to support, it pushed us into the system much earlier.

“Because we started it early, we've always been in the system,” adds Pearce. We never had to fight. It is sad to see what is happening at the moment. It is unforgivable. The loss of Sure Start is one of the Tories' biggest crimes.

I see so many autistic and disabled children damaged by a lack of early access to help and support. For children with special needs it was an absolute disaster.

Rebecca Lever, a 51-year-old marketing director from Cardiff, described how Sure Start had helped her mental health. I had my baby at 32, says Lever. My family lived over four hours away and I was full of anxiety about being a mother. I was postnatally depressed and my health visitor referred me to a Sure Start

I went to a baby massage class and while I'm not sure if the massage did anything for my baby, the advice and support I got from the staff and other mums really helped my insecure mental health. We started calling the group Is this normal? since that's what we've been asking each other most weeks. I will be eternally grateful.

Andrea Thomas, a 53-year-old part-time student from Guildford, took all four of her children to her local Sure Start center after her child's first positive experience after being diagnosed with severe autism and later disability heavy learning.

He was non-verbal, kept running away and was unable to toilet train, she says. I was then told by his private nursery that they were no longer able to meet his needs and so he would have to leave.

Without family support and a husband working long hours in London, it felt like an increasingly impossible situation. I contacted our local Sure Start center who helped me straight away.

Not only did they offer him a fully-funded full-time place, but they were also able to assess his special educational needs so that he could have a statement replaced by an education, health and care plan ( EHCP) long before we applied for school. places. He received 1:1 support throughout his stay at the children's center to keep him safe and able to get into play as much as possible.

Gordon Brown, then Chancellor of the Exchequer, visiting a Sure Start center in Sheppey, Kent in 2005. Photo: Martin Argles/The Guardian

Lever remembers having seminars on healthy eating/nutrition for young children. There was training to help new (often teenage) mothers return to work. It also provided a sense of community. A cafe was set up and parents from a diverse range of backgrounds were able to mix, support each other and make friends.

Chris Freudmann, from Shrewsbury, described his Sure Start center as having wings and a halo. His daughter was born in 2010, and after his wife's maternity leave ended, he took on the role of primary caregiver, armed with very little experience.

Luckily there was a Sure Start center across the road from my house. As a first-time parent and daughter, I had no idea how much help I would need in life. I still remember the lessons on how to put on hair clips.

Natalie, from Oxford, who did not want to give her full name, said her Sure Start center was her first and best source of support as a new parent for her two-year-old adopted son, who had added additional needs.

There was a huge range of different people coming through the door with different needs and backgrounds, all with support tailored to them, that you never saw in the different paid groups in the church halls.

Without the support we had at the start of our parenting journey we would have been really lost and the time we had with access to support really helped us know how best to support our son, including starting the journey to get his EHCP our boys. he had the support he needed when he started expecting.

Emma Speake was a single mum on benefits and had no qualifications when she took her daughter to Sure Start, where she ended up volunteering as a breastfeeding supporter.

Sure Start helped me build confidence and believe that life can be different. She returned to education, completed two degrees and is now an ordained priest.

Thank you for the gift of hope and faith, Sure Start.