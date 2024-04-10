International
Dow shareholders must help secure justice for the Bhopal victims
Amnesty International is urging shareholders in US-based Dow to consider pulling their investment from the chemicals company if it fails to swiftly meet its human rights responsibilities to the more than 500,000 people still suffer from the Bhopal disaster, one of the worst industrial incidents in the world. .
Ahead of the company's annual general meeting tomorrow, April 11, Amnesty International has written to Dows' biggest investors, sharing its latest report Bhopal: 40 years of injustice, and asking them to help address Dows' failure to adhere to international business and human rights standards since it bought Union Carbide Corporation in 2001. Union Carbide Corporation was the ultimate owner of the pesticide plant in Indian City of Bhopal at the time of the catastrophic gas leak in 1984.
Mark Dummett, Head of Business and Human Rights at Amnesty International said:
Bhopal is not a case of the past. Human rights violations resulting from the gas leak and contamination of the site are unresolved and ongoing. The survivors and their descendants are still awaiting fair compensation, complete clean-up of their environment, adequate medical assistance and treatment, punishment of all perpetrators, and comprehensive economic and social rehabilitation.
We have written to major investors in Dow and asked them to engage with us and raise concerns directly with the company about ongoing human rights abuses in Bhopal. We have urged shareholders to end their relationship with Dow if it fails to take meaningful and swift action to address the suffering.
We have urged shareholders to end their relationship with Dow if it fails to take meaningful and swift action to address the suffering.
Mark Dummett, Director of Business and Human Rights at Amnesty International
More than half a million people continue to suffer some permanent injury from the Bhopal disaster. Those who survived the initial exposure were often permanently scarred or developed chronic and debilitating illnesses, and experienced miscarriages and the birth of children with birth defects.
The facility was never cleaned up, leading to increased contamination of local water sources from chemicals left on site, with often catastrophic and lasting health consequences for local communities.
Dow investors Amnesty International has written to include US-based investment groups or financial institutions Vanguard Group, Blackrock and State Street.
The letter urges investors to ensure that Dow reports on its Bhopal-related responsibilities based on the UN Guiding Principles and publicly disclose its findings without delay. Amnesty International is urging investors to demand that Dow meet the following specific recommendations:
- Provide additional compensation to Bhopal survivors, their children and grandchildren, to cover the actual number of deaths and injuries caused by the gas disaster.
- Providing compensation for adverse health, economic and social impacts caused by ongoing pollution at the plant site and groundwater.
- Contribute an appropriate and fair financial amount for clean-up work in the contaminated plant area and surrounding areas, as well as for the cost of health monitoring and health care for the affected population.
- Find out all the information about leaked methyl isocyanate gas and other released chemicals, including their toxicity, long-term impact on human health and the most appropriate medical treatment.
The letter follows Amnesty International's request to Dows customers and suppliers Bhopal: 40 years of injustice to consider withdrawing their business from the company if it fails to act swiftly to provide solutions and prevent future damage to Bhopal.
It says Dow was directly linked to its negative human rights impacts from the disaster and continued failure to remedy them, from the moment in 2001 it bought the Union Carbide Corporation, which was the ultimate owner of the plant in gas flow time. .
The letter says the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights make it clear that companies must exert their influence to prevent or mitigate negative impacts to the greatest extent possible. By choosing not to do so, and by denying its human rights responsibilities, Dow is failing to live up to its publicly stated commitments to international business and human rights standards.
Background
Around midnight on December 2, 1984, a leak of about 40 tons of the deadly Methyl Isocyanate (MIC) gas from a pesticide factory in Bhopal, then owned by the US-based Union Carbide Corporation, quickly killed thousands of people in informal settlements around plant. It is estimated that more than 22,000 people have died prematurely as a direct result of exposure to the gas, with deaths still occurring.
More than 500,000 were injured or suffered permanent damage, including the intergenerational impact of MIC exposure on reproductive health and through water sources contaminated by chemicals left on site.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.amnesty.org/en/latest/news/2024/04/global-dow-shareholders-must-help-ensure-justice-for-victims-of-bhopal-disaster/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Donald Trump stops at Atlanta Chick-fil-A | Video
- Dow shareholders must help secure justice for the Bhopal victims
- Queue for Jokowi's open house was chaotic, palace apologized
- Monkey Man review: Dev Patel brings bloody, culturally rich energy to revenge cinema | Entertainment
- A breakthrough in next-generation digital displays
- Gift of hope and faith: parents remember how Sure Start was a lifeline | Children
- A 2.6 magnitude aftershock was felt – NBC New York
- Why I might leave the United States even if Trump loses
- Junior Pope: Ogbonge Nollywood actor dies aged 39
- – Table tennis Scotland
- The most universal medium: using fashion as a means of political expression
- US businesses need to start talking about climate change | Leeds Business School