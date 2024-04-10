Dow shareholders must help secure justice for the Bhopal victims

Amnesty International is urging shareholders in US-based Dow to consider pulling their investment from the chemicals company if it fails to swiftly meet its human rights responsibilities to the more than 500,000 people still suffer from the Bhopal disaster, one of the worst industrial incidents in the world. .

Ahead of the company's annual general meeting tomorrow, April 11, Amnesty International has written to Dows' biggest investors, sharing its latest report Bhopal: 40 years of injustice, and asking them to help address Dows' failure to adhere to international business and human rights standards since it bought Union Carbide Corporation in 2001. Union Carbide Corporation was the ultimate owner of the pesticide plant in Indian City of Bhopal at the time of the catastrophic gas leak in 1984.

Mark Dummett, Head of Business and Human Rights at Amnesty International said:

Bhopal is not a case of the past. Human rights violations resulting from the gas leak and contamination of the site are unresolved and ongoing. The survivors and their descendants are still awaiting fair compensation, complete clean-up of their environment, adequate medical assistance and treatment, punishment of all perpetrators, and comprehensive economic and social rehabilitation.

We have written to major investors in Dow and asked them to engage with us and raise concerns directly with the company about ongoing human rights abuses in Bhopal. We have urged shareholders to end their relationship with Dow if it fails to take meaningful and swift action to address the suffering.

More than half a million people continue to suffer some permanent injury from the Bhopal disaster. Those who survived the initial exposure were often permanently scarred or developed chronic and debilitating illnesses, and experienced miscarriages and the birth of children with birth defects.

The facility was never cleaned up, leading to increased contamination of local water sources from chemicals left on site, with often catastrophic and lasting health consequences for local communities.

Dow investors Amnesty International has written to include US-based investment groups or financial institutions Vanguard Group, Blackrock and State Street.

The letter urges investors to ensure that Dow reports on its Bhopal-related responsibilities based on the UN Guiding Principles and publicly disclose its findings without delay. Amnesty International is urging investors to demand that Dow meet the following specific recommendations:

Provide additional compensation to Bhopal survivors, their children and grandchildren, to cover the actual number of deaths and injuries caused by the gas disaster.

Providing compensation for adverse health, economic and social impacts caused by ongoing pollution at the plant site and groundwater.

Contribute an appropriate and fair financial amount for clean-up work in the contaminated plant area and surrounding areas, as well as for the cost of health monitoring and health care for the affected population.

Find out all the information about leaked methyl isocyanate gas and other released chemicals, including their toxicity, long-term impact on human health and the most appropriate medical treatment.

The letter follows Amnesty International's request to Dows customers and suppliers Bhopal: 40 years of injustice to consider withdrawing their business from the company if it fails to act swiftly to provide solutions and prevent future damage to Bhopal.

It says Dow was directly linked to its negative human rights impacts from the disaster and continued failure to remedy them, from the moment in 2001 it bought the Union Carbide Corporation, which was the ultimate owner of the plant in gas flow time. .

The letter says the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights make it clear that companies must exert their influence to prevent or mitigate negative impacts to the greatest extent possible. By choosing not to do so, and by denying its human rights responsibilities, Dow is failing to live up to its publicly stated commitments to international business and human rights standards.

Background

Around midnight on December 2, 1984, a leak of about 40 tons of the deadly Methyl Isocyanate (MIC) gas from a pesticide factory in Bhopal, then owned by the US-based Union Carbide Corporation, quickly killed thousands of people in informal settlements around plant. It is estimated that more than 22,000 people have died prematurely as a direct result of exposure to the gas, with deaths still occurring.

More than 500,000 were injured or suffered permanent damage, including the intergenerational impact of MIC exposure on reproductive health and through water sources contaminated by chemicals left on site.