International
The Government's response to the Dartmoor Independent Review has been published
The Government has today (Wednesday 10 April) published its response to the Independent Review of the Management of Dartmoor Protected Areas.
The Government's response sets out a number of priorities to ensure farmers on Dartmoor are supported to produce food sustainably and run sustainable businesses while protecting important habitats and species across Dartmoor.
These include increasing farmers' confidence in Environmental Land Management schemes, including those flowing from High Level Stewardship (HLS) agreements; encouraging collaborative relationships between Natural England and ordinary people; and supporting a strong strategy and long-term governance for Dartmoor.
It follows Environment Secretary Steve Barclay meeting with ordinary people and wider stakeholders to discuss the long-term vision for managing Dartmoor last month.
Environment Secretary Steve Barclay said:
I have heard first-hand the challenges facing everyone who lives and works on Dartmoor, and our response sets out how we will ensure that farmers remain central to ensuring that we have healthy and diverse habitats on Dartmoor that work at harmony with food production.
I would like to thank David Fursdon and the panel for their work on this important review and hope that we can continue to work together to protect and enhance this breathtaking landscape.
A key recommendation in the Review is the establishment of a Land Use Management Group (LUMG) to develop a multi-functional land use framework and long-term plan for Dartmoor.
Defra has today confirmed that the LUMG will be set up later this year and will run for two years. Defra will appoint an independent chair, who will be supported by a secretariat provided by Dartmoor National Park Authority (and funded by Defra) in the day-to-day running of the group.
Defra has also set out its ambition to make it easier for land managers to understand site designations and related requirements, such as those working in Areas of Special Scientific Interest (SSSIs), and to made the monitoring and evaluation of these countries more transparent.
As part of this, the response recognizes the urgent need to reset the ways of working on all sides, so that ordinary people can get advice and support to take advantage of the new opportunities under Environmental Land Management schemes.
Marian Spain, Chief Executive of Natural England, said:
We welcome the review which sets out a clear and positive vision for the future of Dartmoor and will help bring together all the people who have a part to play in making the unique wildlife, landscapes and farming sustainable.
Natural England has a legal duty to protect the sites that contain the nations most precious examples of wildlife and biodiversity and we understand that agriculture will remain integral to how we achieve this. Since the reviews were published, we have taken steps to rebuild trust with farmers and are advising colleagues at Defra to ensure that ordinary people are given the right support to run sustainable farming businesses that also work for Nature . We look forward to working with the Land Use Management Group to draw up a plan for the peat restoration, tree planting and sustainable grazing needed to restore nature, for everyone who cares about Dartmoor.
David Fursdon, Chair of the Review, said:
I am pleased to see that the Government supports many of the recommendations in our review. Those responsible for the future of Dartmoor and its special features must now come together in an open and transparent way to discuss the practical steps needed to restore and improve this special place. This will require careful, properly funded management. This is their chance. They may not get another one.
Since the Review's publication, Defra has already taken steps to address many of the Review's recommendations, including a new and improved upland land offer under the Sustainable Farming Incentive (SFI) scheme that addresses many of the challenges of grassland and vegetation management raised in the Review.
Defra has also written to all High Level Stewardship (HLS) agreement holders to provide clarity and set out proposals to agree further annual extensions of HLS agreements until 2025.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.gov.uk/government/news/government-response-to-independent-review-on-dartmoor-published
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Google Photos' incredible AI magic editor tool could soon be free for everyone
- The Government's response to the Dartmoor Independent Review has been published
- Donald Trump stops at Atlanta Chick-fil-A | Video
- Dow shareholders must help secure justice for the Bhopal victims
- Queue for Jokowi's open house was chaotic, palace apologized
- Monkey Man review: Dev Patel brings bloody, culturally rich energy to revenge cinema | Entertainment
- A breakthrough in next-generation digital displays
- Gift of hope and faith: parents remember how Sure Start was a lifeline | Children
- A 2.6 magnitude aftershock was felt – NBC New York
- Why I might leave the United States even if Trump loses
- Junior Pope: Ogbonge Nollywood actor dies aged 39
- – Table tennis Scotland