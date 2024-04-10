The Government's response to the Dartmoor Independent Review has been published

The Government has today (Wednesday 10 April) published its response to the Independent Review of the Management of Dartmoor Protected Areas.

The Government's response sets out a number of priorities to ensure farmers on Dartmoor are supported to produce food sustainably and run sustainable businesses while protecting important habitats and species across Dartmoor.

These include increasing farmers' confidence in Environmental Land Management schemes, including those flowing from High Level Stewardship (HLS) agreements; encouraging collaborative relationships between Natural England and ordinary people; and supporting a strong strategy and long-term governance for Dartmoor.

It follows Environment Secretary Steve Barclay meeting with ordinary people and wider stakeholders to discuss the long-term vision for managing Dartmoor last month.

Environment Secretary Steve Barclay said:

I have heard first-hand the challenges facing everyone who lives and works on Dartmoor, and our response sets out how we will ensure that farmers remain central to ensuring that we have healthy and diverse habitats on Dartmoor that work at harmony with food production.

I would like to thank David Fursdon and the panel for their work on this important review and hope that we can continue to work together to protect and enhance this breathtaking landscape.

A key recommendation in the Review is the establishment of a Land Use Management Group (LUMG) to develop a multi-functional land use framework and long-term plan for Dartmoor.

Defra has today confirmed that the LUMG will be set up later this year and will run for two years. Defra will appoint an independent chair, who will be supported by a secretariat provided by Dartmoor National Park Authority (and funded by Defra) in the day-to-day running of the group.

Defra has also set out its ambition to make it easier for land managers to understand site designations and related requirements, such as those working in Areas of Special Scientific Interest (SSSIs), and to made the monitoring and evaluation of these countries more transparent.

As part of this, the response recognizes the urgent need to reset the ways of working on all sides, so that ordinary people can get advice and support to take advantage of the new opportunities under Environmental Land Management schemes.

Marian Spain, Chief Executive of Natural England, said:

We welcome the review which sets out a clear and positive vision for the future of Dartmoor and will help bring together all the people who have a part to play in making the unique wildlife, landscapes and farming sustainable.

Natural England has a legal duty to protect the sites that contain the nations most precious examples of wildlife and biodiversity and we understand that agriculture will remain integral to how we achieve this. Since the reviews were published, we have taken steps to rebuild trust with farmers and are advising colleagues at Defra to ensure that ordinary people are given the right support to run sustainable farming businesses that also work for Nature . We look forward to working with the Land Use Management Group to draw up a plan for the peat restoration, tree planting and sustainable grazing needed to restore nature, for everyone who cares about Dartmoor.

David Fursdon, Chair of the Review, said:

I am pleased to see that the Government supports many of the recommendations in our review. Those responsible for the future of Dartmoor and its special features must now come together in an open and transparent way to discuss the practical steps needed to restore and improve this special place. This will require careful, properly funded management. This is their chance. They may not get another one.

Since the Review's publication, Defra has already taken steps to address many of the Review's recommendations, including a new and improved upland land offer under the Sustainable Farming Incentive (SFI) scheme that addresses many of the challenges of grassland and vegetation management raised in the Review.

Defra has also written to all High Level Stewardship (HLS) agreement holders to provide clarity and set out proposals to agree further annual extensions of HLS agreements until 2025.