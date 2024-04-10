Amnesty International hosts the Global Youth Summit on Digital Rights in Buenos Aires, Argentina





Amnesty International is hosting the Global Youth Summit on Digital Rights in Buenos Aires, Argentina, from 13 to 15 April 2024. The three-day event, which will bring together hundreds of young delegates from around the world, will provide a space for children and young people to exchange ideas and imagine a world that respects the rights, health and well-being of them online. The summit will focus on issues affecting children and young people online, including surveillance, harassment and abuse, with the aim of supporting them to feel safe and able to defend their rights and others online. Delegates will also discuss ways children and young people can protect and call on Big Tech to respect their rights online. Information for journalists Amnesty International's Global Youth Summit on Digital Rights brings together child and youth human rights activists and their allies to envision a world that respects the digital rights, health and well-being of children and youth. The purpose of the Summit is to: Build a Global Community dedicated to advancing the rights of children and youth in the digital world.

Use the reach and power of the internet to ensure that the voices of children and young people are heard and respected.

Call on governments to guarantee a safe and rights-respecting digital environment and ensure equal access to the Internet, recognizing the diversity of the world's child and youth population.

Recognize the role children and youth play in finding solutions to issues facing the world, such as climate justice, racial justice, ending gun violence, sexual and reproductive health rights, and now the fight for a digital world that respects rights. Digital Rights Champions, a group of 15 children and young people from around the world with passion, expertise and commitment to digital rights will lead discussions at the summit. They will be available for interviews alongside Amnesty International's senior leaders and allies, Erika Guevara Rosas, Senior Director of Research, Advocacy and Policy, Luciana Pol, Program Director of Campaigns and Education and Paola Garcia Rey, Deputy Director of Amnesty Argentina. For more information or to arrange interviews please contact: +44 (0) 20 7413 5566 or [email protected]

