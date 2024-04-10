News: After 14 years in international schools, Leesa Downes goes abroad!

Leesa Downes has spent most of the past 14 years working for an international school in her home country of Australia. Now, with the help of Search Associates, she is heading to Beijing City International School, China (BCIS) as their next Deputy Director of the Early Childhood Center!

As an International Diploma teacher, workshop leader and school evaluator, Leesa has had the privilege of visiting international schools in Singapore, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Australia. These experiences prompted a realization:

Every opportunity to continue learning from other schools and cultures energizes me as a lifelong learner. After our boys completed their IB diploma program, we decided it was time for mom and dad to explore the world. Both boys are very excited to visit us in Beijing.

When Leesa and her husband Andrew sought advice from several colleagues in the school's international community on how to pursue positions overseas, they everything said, Sign up with Search Associates (SEARCH) and go to the job fair in Melbourne! They checked out the amazing SEARCH websites loving the job search feature, watching and reviewing the Help videos and found that Melbourne office offers face-to-face information sessions for members before their fair. Leesa and Andrew took advantage of this opportunity and recommend that those wishing to teach abroad do the same:

Nick and Paula Kendall they were very informative and kindly answered the questions of all the participants. We also had the wonderful opportunity to speak with an international school principal who explained what teaching internationally could look like. My husband Andrew and I left this information session confident and excited to continue the journey to apply for teaching and leadership positions overseas.

The Melbourne fair turned out to be incredible for Leesa and Andrew. Before the official interview days came, Melbourne office had scheduled several interviews for Leesa. At the fair, the couple were impressed by the school's presentations. Leesa gets excited,

We had the best time! There was a lively energy throughout the fair. All the school administration teams were very positive, polite and interested in the candidates and we made connections with school leaders and other candidates. I felt like we were like a family! We asked Nick and his amazing RESEARCH team for advice, and they gladly responded with good advice on making choices about options based on their connection to the schools and what they know about them.

Leesa interviewed with many great schools, who then made their offers. One of her biggest challenges: she loved them all. She describes one that stood out:

I received an email from BCIS for an interview before the fair. Andrew and I thought this school might be right BCIS is a world IB school, one of my priorities. Further research revealed that the school would challenge me while aligning with my values, background and interests. Andrew and I also wanted to make sure that in the event of an emergency, we could get back to Australia within 24 hours. Asia became our “acceptance network”.

Leesa is grateful to have her husband Andrew as her accompanying dependent to support her settling into a new place, home and school. Andrew is open to new opportunities to explore how his experience and skills in architecture can be further enhanced by the culture and people of China.

If you are considering teaching overseas, Leesa and Andrew Downes highly recommend joining Search Associates:

SEARCH knows their schools well; they visit regularly and have background knowledge that candidates may not know from a school website Embrace the journey to a great future within international schools and share your strengths and skills with the world. We have so much appreciation and gratitude for Nick, Paula and their team for their incredible support and making us feel like part of the family. We're going to a great school, thanks to Search Associates!



