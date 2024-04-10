Japan's Kishida is meeting with Biden. But Nippon Steel is not on the agendaExBulletin



President Biden officially welcomed Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to the White House on Wednesday for an official state visit, an honor that includes a meeting in the Oval Office, a press conference and a lavish state dinner with a performance by Paul Simon.

Japan has long been one of America's closest allies, and the Biden administration has sought to further strengthen the relationship as part of its push to counter China.

“On the economic front, our ties have never been stronger,” Biden said at a news conference with Kishida.

But Biden has opposed a recent move by Japan's Nippon Steel to buy US Steel for nearly $15 billion, an unusual intervention that has raised questions about economic ties between the two nations.

Biden says American steel should remain in American hands

Last month, when Biden took the unusual step of evaluating the deal, he aligned himself with unionized workers and said the Pittsburgh-based company should remain in United States hands. Former President Donald Trump, who is running against Biden in the November presidential election, has also said he will block him.

In his statement, Biden called US Steel “an iconic American steel company” and said it was “vital” that it remain “domestically owned and operated.” The United Steelworkers union endorsed him for his re-election campaign less than a week later.

Asked about the deal during a news conference with Kishida, Biden said: “I stand by my commitment to American workers. I'm a man of my word, I'll keep it.” He also said he would stand by his commitments to the US alliance with Japan.

Kishida said he hopes the discussions about the deal will develop positively for both sides and said he thinks the US government is following proper procedures based on the law.

“Japan is the biggest investor in the US,” he told reporters. “Japanese businesses employ close to 1 million workers in the United States, and investment from Japan in the U.S. can only increase in the months and years ahead.”



The policy of the steel agreement

A senior administration official told reporters that the topic was not on the agenda for the meeting between Biden and Kishida and said the relationship between the two countries was much bigger than a single deal.

Business groups including the US Chamber of Commerce have warned that Biden's intervention could discourage foreign investment.

Scott Lincicome, a senior fellow at the Cato Institute, a conservative think tank, told NPR that Biden's decision to oppose the deal shows it was a political choice. Biden needs the support of union workers this November, and Pennsylvania is a critical state for the movement.

“It really sends a bad signal, not only in Japan, but to the world that the economy is not driving the bus,” Lincicome said. “What drives the bus, first and foremost, is politics.”

Dan Price, a senior international economic official in the George W. Bush White House, said it was surprising that Biden would preemptively object to a deal under an interagency national security review, especially when the deal is with a company from one country. which is such. close ally.

“During the prime minister's visit, leaders will discuss real national security threats,” said Price, who is now a managing director at Rock Creek Global Advisors. “So we should be looking to strengthen our partnership, not threaten protectionist action to score political points.”

There was a long list of 'other deliverables' for this meeting

The White House is trying to illustrate the depth of its ties with Japan with an unusually long list of agreements or “deliverables” between the two countries of more than 70 items. Typically, a state visit might see a dozen or more such deals.

Many of the articles deal with security issues, including new levels of military cooperation, joint production of weapons, partnerships in space exploration and new research projects in the field of artificial intelligence with companies such as Microsoft and Amazon.

China's opposition is a key subtext to the visit, officials told reporters. On Thursday, Biden and Kishida will attend a tripartite meeting with Philippine President Fernand Marcos Jr. A senior administration official described the strategy as a way to “change the script” on China, which typically tries to isolate nations in the region.

“The country that is isolated is China, not the Philippines,” the official said.