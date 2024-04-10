International
Japan's Kishida is meeting with Biden. But Nippon Steel is not on the agendaExBulletin
Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images
President Biden officially welcomed Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to the White House on Wednesday for an official state visit, an honor that includes a meeting in the Oval Office, a press conference and a lavish state dinner with a performance by Paul Simon.
Japan has long been one of America's closest allies, and the Biden administration has sought to further strengthen the relationship as part of its push to counter China.
“On the economic front, our ties have never been stronger,” Biden said at a news conference with Kishida.
But Biden has opposed a recent move by Japan's Nippon Steel to buy US Steel for nearly $15 billion, an unusual intervention that has raised questions about economic ties between the two nations.
Biden says American steel should remain in American hands
Last month, when Biden took the unusual step of evaluating the deal, he aligned himself with unionized workers and said the Pittsburgh-based company should remain in United States hands. Former President Donald Trump, who is running against Biden in the November presidential election, has also said he will block him.
In his statement, Biden called US Steel “an iconic American steel company” and said it was “vital” that it remain “domestically owned and operated.” The United Steelworkers union endorsed him for his re-election campaign less than a week later.
Asked about the deal during a news conference with Kishida, Biden said: “I stand by my commitment to American workers. I'm a man of my word, I'll keep it.” He also said he would stand by his commitments to the US alliance with Japan.
Kishida said he hopes the discussions about the deal will develop positively for both sides and said he thinks the US government is following proper procedures based on the law.
“Japan is the biggest investor in the US,” he told reporters. “Japanese businesses employ close to 1 million workers in the United States, and investment from Japan in the U.S. can only increase in the months and years ahead.”
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images
The policy of the steel agreement
A senior administration official told reporters that the topic was not on the agenda for the meeting between Biden and Kishida and said the relationship between the two countries was much bigger than a single deal.
Business groups including the US Chamber of Commerce have warned that Biden's intervention could discourage foreign investment.
Scott Lincicome, a senior fellow at the Cato Institute, a conservative think tank, told NPR that Biden's decision to oppose the deal shows it was a political choice. Biden needs the support of union workers this November, and Pennsylvania is a critical state for the movement.
“It really sends a bad signal, not only in Japan, but to the world that the economy is not driving the bus,” Lincicome said. “What drives the bus, first and foremost, is politics.”
Dan Price, a senior international economic official in the George W. Bush White House, said it was surprising that Biden would preemptively object to a deal under an interagency national security review, especially when the deal is with a company from one country. which is such. close ally.
“During the prime minister's visit, leaders will discuss real national security threats,” said Price, who is now a managing director at Rock Creek Global Advisors. “So we should be looking to strengthen our partnership, not threaten protectionist action to score political points.”
There was a long list of 'other deliverables' for this meeting
The White House is trying to illustrate the depth of its ties with Japan with an unusually long list of agreements or “deliverables” between the two countries of more than 70 items. Typically, a state visit might see a dozen or more such deals.
Many of the articles deal with security issues, including new levels of military cooperation, joint production of weapons, partnerships in space exploration and new research projects in the field of artificial intelligence with companies such as Microsoft and Amazon.
China's opposition is a key subtext to the visit, officials told reporters. On Thursday, Biden and Kishida will attend a tripartite meeting with Philippine President Fernand Marcos Jr. A senior administration official described the strategy as a way to “change the script” on China, which typically tries to isolate nations in the region.
“The country that is isolated is China, not the Philippines,” the official said.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.npr.org/2024/04/10/1243865587/biden-japan-kishida-state-dinner-steel-china
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- NASA's new strategy envisions a sustainable future for space operations
- America needs new space technology or we'll lose, Space Force chief says
- Japan's Kishida is meeting with Biden. But Nippon Steel is not on the agendaExBulletin
- John Dean details what stood out to him from Jack Smith's file
- Pressure on Israel not enough, dissenting US officials say | BBC News
- Working together for a healthier and safer world: WHO and IPU renew partnership
- Bushra Bibi meets Imran Khan in Adiala on the occasion of Eidul Fitr
- Is the United States in “vibecession”? Here's why Americans are pessimistic even as the economy improves.
- National Siblings Day 2024: Bollywood stars pay sweet tributes to their siblings
- Sathiyan-Manika is eyeing the Paris quota place at the World Olympic qualifying tournament
- Stock Market Today: Wall Street Falls After Inflation Report Burns Hopes For June Rate Cut
- Delivery Navigator now generally available for certified Google Cloud partners