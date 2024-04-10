International Military Students Tour Texas, Stop at DLIELC > Joint Base San Antonio > News





International Military Students attending the 74th Class Sergeants Major Academy at Fort Bliss, Texas are drawn from 59 partner countries around the world. The time they spend at Fort Bliss attending the academy and learning about leadership is limited. Because time is limited, the IMS Office strives to go beyond standard classroom education and introduce them to how the United States military and government work. It also gives them a chance to better bond with their American counterparts while experiencing the culture. To promote this goal, students are taken on numerous field trips throughout their year at SGM-A. From April 3-6, members of the IMS class rode a bus halfway across the state to visit several important sites around Texas, including a stop at the Defense Language Institute's English Language Center on the base of joint San Antonio-Lackland. The class spent a day in Austin, the state capital of Texas, where they toured the Capitol building and learned about the state's history and how state legislators work. They also visited the University of Texas campus where they learned about the Reserve Officers' Training Corps and learned about the process of recruiting and training US Army officers. The 69 students from 59 partner countries had different opinions, but unanimously they enjoyed the experience and the places they had the opportunity to visit. “It was a great ride,” said Sgt. Major Haaka Moana Rogers from New Zealand. “It's always good to get out and see more of the state. It's amazing how big and diverse Texas is, especially coming from a smaller country like New Zealand.” On the third day of the trip, the IMS group visited DLIELC at JBSA-Lackland in San Antonio. While on base, they visited classrooms where foreign military students and some American recruits were learning English and were given information on how students from their countries can attend classes at the center and the training available to them. “The trip was very well organized and planned, there was always something to do,” said Sgt. Major Marius Cristian Dudau from Romania. “The DLIELC was also interesting to visit, it made me think that we could use something like this in Romania to better prepare our soldiers to work with the US and other allies.” Later that day, they visited the historic Alamo in downtown San Antonio, the site of the 1836 siege that played an important role in Texas' independence and eventual entry into the United States. They got a chance to see a small-scale re-enactment of how the defenders of 1836 fought and what kind of equipment they used during the infamous battle. After the end of the planned days of activities; students had a chance to explore downtown San Antonio, including the River Walk area. The students had previously attended local baseball games and a line dancing class to better experience American culture.

