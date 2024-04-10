Canada at risk of another devastating wildfire season, federal government warns





The federal government says Canada is at risk of another devastating wildfire season after an unusually warm winter, widespread drought conditions and a forecast of above-normal temperatures in the coming months. Officials said during a technical briefing on Wednesday that drier and hotter weather is expected this spring and summer, putting much of the country at greater risk of wildfires. Much of the country, including southern Quebec, eastern Ontario and western Canada, faces early and higher-than-usual fire danger in April. The risks extend into May and into the summer, although officials noted that much depends on the level of rainfall during this period. “It's impossible to predict the summer ahead, but what is clear is that wildfires will represent a significant challenge for Canada in the future as the impacts of climate change continue to intensify. And the costs to Canadians are rising every day.” . year,” said Harjit Sajjan, the federal government's emergency preparedness minister. Drought conditions, lower than usual Last year was Canada's worst fire season on record, based on a number of metrics, including total area burned. The winter months did not bring much relief. More than 70 fires are now burning, mostly in northern British Columbia, northern Alberta and the Northwest Territories, officials said. Many of them are residual fires that have started to burn since last season . Dry conditions and unusually low snowpack across much of the country have made the landscape more susceptible to wildfires, officials said. A map of the current drought situation from Agriculture Canada shows that much of the country is experiencing “abnormally dry” conditions. Worst conditions exceptional and extreme drought conditions are in parts of southern, central and northern Alberta BC and southern NWT Canada experienced it warmest winter on record with the three months from December to February being 5.2 C warmer than normal since Canada began keeping records in 1948, according to David Phillips, senior climatologist at Environment and Climate Change Canada. Springs under strain Last year's fires strained resources. In total, 5,500 firefighters from outside Canada were brought in to help with the fires. Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson said he is in talks with other countries to better share resources to fight the fires. The federal government also announced it plans to double the tax credit available to volunteer firefighters and search and rescue volunteers in the next budget. The government said the move is aimed at rural communities, where firefighters are more often volunteers and are facing increasingly frequent fires due to climate change. The tax credit will increase from $3,000 to $6,000 for 2024 and subsequent tax years, saving volunteer firefighters up to $900 a year. GO |More than half of global forests were lost to fire last year from Canada's wildfire season: Fires in Canada blamed for increasing global tree loss More than half of all forests lost to fire last year were in Canada thanks to an unprecedented wildfire season, according to an annual survey published by the World Resources Institute.

