UK and Ukraine sign new defense deal

UK and Ukraine sign new agreement on defense and industrial co-operation.

The signing came during the UK's biggest-ever trade mission to Ukraine since Russia's full-scale invasion, with 29 UK defense businesses in Kiev to meet Ukrainian businesses.

Commerce Minister Greg Hands is also in Kiev to sign the agreement, co-chair the Infrastructure Taskforce and participate in the trade mission.

The UK and Ukraine have signed a new defense deal to encourage cooperation on defense and industrial matters.

The signing, which took place in Kiev, came during the UK's largest ever trade mission to Ukraine, with a delegation of 29 UK businesses traveling to the country to talk about their expertise and find opportunities cooperation.

The deal is the latest sign of the UK's unwavering support for Ukraine's long-term defense and recovery efforts and will help make Ukraine's military operations more efficient. It is designed to enable the two countries to work together to tackle security challenges, improve defense industries and deliver high-profile joint projects over the coming months.

Increased cooperation could see dozens of projects between some of the UK's largest defense companies, the Armed Forces of Ukraine and Ukrainian companies from creating strategic military repair facilities to rebuilding civilian infrastructure and implementing technology to 'defended against cyber attacks.

During the trade mission to Kiev, UK defense company BAE Systems agreed a contract with the UK Ministry of Defense to maintain and repair L119 light weapons in Ukraine. This means that the L119 aircraft donated by the UK to Ukraine can be serviced locally and returned to the front line more quickly and provide vital support to Ukraine's defense infrastructure.

UK Trade Policy Minister Greg Hands, who accompanied the business delegation and signed the agreement, said:

> The UK has led the world in support of Ukraine after Russia's full invasion. > > Now is the time to redouble our support so that Ukraine not only wins the war, but emerges from it as a strong and resilient country. Defense is a critical element of why further defense trade between our nations is being facilitated by this Agreement. > > Our trade missions, alongside this signature, are evidence of the UK's integral role in boosting Ukraine's wartime economy and facilitating their long-term recovery.

UK Defense Procurement Minister James Cartlidge said:

> This is the latest demonstration of the UK's unwavering commitment to Ukraine as it continues to fight Putin's illegal occupation. > > This is now a war of industrial production and therefore it is essential that we unleash the skill, capacity, ingenuity and innovation of our respective industrial bases. > The Framework Agreement will enhance this joint activity, further supporting the brave men and women of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Alexander Kamyshin, Minister of Strategic Industries of Ukraine, said:

> It was Great Britain that was the first country to sign the Security Cooperation Agreement with Ukraine and it was British defense companies that were the first to open their offices here after the start of the great war. > > Our partnership is developing and today we are one step closer to British manufacturers being the first to start producing their weapons in Ukraine.

Gabby Costigan, BAE Systems Group Managing Director, Business Development said:

> Were extremely proud to work with the UK Government in supporting Ukraine's long-term defense requirements. > > Our experience in providing support in challenging environments as well as our leading cyber defense capabilities means that we have played a leading role in identifying solutions that will help Ukraine secure victory and we look forward to further strengthening our relationship .

The UK has now provided almost 12 billion in military, humanitarian and economic support to Ukraine.

This new Framework Agreement follows the landmark UK-Ukraine Security Co-operation Agreement, which was signed by Prime Minister and President Zelenskyy in January 2024, and marked the beginning of a hundred-year-long unwavering partnership between the UK and Ukraine.

The UK private sector plays an important role in Ukraine's recovery. As part of the mission, the UK-Ukraine Infrastructure Task Force, which provides expertise on rebuilding Ukraine's infrastructure, met with Trade Minister Greg Hands and Deputy Prime Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov agreeing further support for Ukraine's reconstruction efforts.

The National Digital Twin Program also showcased the UK's creativity and expertise and expanded an offer of capacity-building workshops to facilitate smart collaboration on critical infrastructure projects spanning the whole of Ukraine.

In addition, joint work between UK Export Finance (UKEF) and the Government of Ukraine has led to the opening of the first of six bridges as part of our ongoing support through the Infrastructure Task Force to rebuild critical infrastructure in Ukraine.

