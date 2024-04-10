What the Cass review says about raising children seeking gender services | transgender

In 2009, the NHS's Gender Identity Development Service (Gids) saw fewer than 50 children a year. Since then, demand has increased a hundredfold, with more than 5,000 seeking help in 2021-2022.

In her review of gender services, Dr Hilary Cass said there had been a dramatic increase in presentations to gender clinics in the last decade, particularly from women registered to give birth. In 2009, Gids treated 15 girls. By 2016, this figure had increased to 1,071.

There has been a significant change in the youth population over the last 10-15 years, Cass told BBC Radio 4's Today program on Wednesday.

So about 15 years ago, the service was seeing maybe 50 boys enrolled mostly in childhood. And over the past 10 years or so, she's moved on to over 3,000 young, and mostly girls, registered at birth who present in early adolescence often with quite complex additional problems.

There is no single explanation for the increased prevalence of gender discordance or the specific increase in female registered births referred to Gids, its review concluded.

But he says various factors may explain the increase in mostly registered birth females presenting to gender services in early adolescence:

Generation Z and Generation Alpha (those born since 2010) have grown up with unprecedented online lives, the report says. This has great advantages, but also brings risks and challenges.

Greater access to the internet has given children and young people learning resources but also made them vulnerable to new risks, according to the review.

Biology hasn't changed, and adult biology hasn't changed in recent years, Cass said this week. So it's not like that has changed things.

I don't think young people today are being exposed to more abuse, trauma and so on than previous generations. We need to think very seriously about the impact of social media.

The report says girls spend more hours using social media than boys. A study cited by Cass found that 43% of girls used social media for three or more hours a day, compared to 22% of boys.

A systematic review highlighted by the Cass report found that social media use was linked to body image concerns. Many other studies cited by the report implicate smartphone and social media use in mental distress and suicide among young people, especially girls.

All showed a clear dose-response relationship: the more hours spent online, the greater the effect.

Peer and socio-cultural influence

The report suggests that although the impact of social influences on a child's gender expression remains unclear, it is clear that a child's peer influences are very powerful during adolescence.

Although the report does not specifically say that girls are affected by social and cultural influences, such as peer pressure, more than boys, as well as their gender expression, other evidence suggests that this is the case.

Some studies have implied that girls are more affected by peer pressure than boys and are more likely to develop a negative body image during adolescence.

Another social influence that the report cites as having a potential impact on youth gender expression includes information on gender dysmorphia and gender expression found on the Internet.

More specifically, a focus group of gender-queering youth and their parents who spoke to the review said they often found information online that described normal teenage anxiety as a possible sign of being trans, and that particular influencers had a substantial influence on children's beliefs and understanding of their gender.

A genderqueer youth is quoted in the report as affirming this view, saying that a lot of trans people make videos on YouTube, which I think is a major source of information for a lot of people, and that's where I mostly get my information from, not so many services. professional.

The report also noted that according to another focus group of young people who questioned gender, they often found it difficult to find reliable sources of information, favoring social media accounts with lived experience over mainstream news media.

Greater social acceptance of transgender identities has allowed young people to come out easily, the review found. He suggests that the rising numbers now reflect the true prevalence of gender nonconformity in society.

Dangerous online influencers

Cass said her review team received reports of gender-questioning children being asked to keep things from their parents. We didn't do an exhaustive search, but certainly when we were told about specific influencers, I followed some of them, Cass said. Some of them give very unbalanced information.

And some [young people] they were told that their parents would not understand, so they had to actively separate themselves from their parents or distance themselves from their parents. All the evidence shows that family support is indeed key to people's well-being. So there was really a dangerous influence going on.

Cass says the influences are legion, but declined to identify any in particular.

mental health

The striking increase in young people presenting with gender dysphoria must be seen in the context of increasing levels of poor mental health and emotional distress among the wider adolescent population, particularly among girls, the Cass report found.

There has been a significant rise in rates of mental health problems in children and young people, with anxiety and depression on the rise being most evident in teenage girls, UK national surveys between 1999 and 2017 show.

Cass's review found there was a marked increase in young women aged 16 to 24 presenting with anxiety, depression and self-harm. Some conditions, such as eating disorders, have increased more than others, especially among girls and young women.

Studies of self-harm rates have shown similar increases. For example, the report says there has been a nearly 70% increase in girls aged 13 to 16 presenting with self-harm. This was not seen in boys, the review noted.

The increase in gender clinic presentations has somewhat paralleled this deterioration in child and adolescent mental health, the report says. Mental health problems have increased in both boys and girls, but have been more striking in young girls and women.

Girls were also more likely to have low self-esteem (12.8% vs. 8.9% of boys), according to a study cited by the Cass review. They were also more likely to be dissatisfied with their appearance (15.4% vs. 11.8% of boys).

Changes in the concepts of gender and sexuality

The report points out that the relationship between sexuality and gender identity is complex and contested, and that although a trans identity does not necessarily define a person's sexuality, it was important to consider the relationship between sexual identity and gender identity given that sexuality contributes to a person's . sense of identity, and both may be fluid during adolescence.

The report cites a 2016 research paper by Gids that looked at sexual orientation in 57% (97) of a clinical sample of patients over 12 for whom this information was available.

Of the women registered at birth, 68% were attracted to women, 21% were bisexual, 9% were attracted to men, and 2% were asexual. Of the men registered at birth, 42% were attracted to men, 39% were bisexual, and 19% were attracted to women.

The report goes on to say that it is common in adolescence to experience same-sex attraction and not conform to gender stereotypes. To understand these feelings, young people must now navigate an increasingly complex interplay between sex and gender.

Regarding the relationship between sexual orientation and gender identity, the review concludes that it is an area that warrants further exploration and understanding.

The report also noted that it had received several reports from parents of female registered births that their child had gone through a period of trans identification before realizing that they were attracted to the same sex.