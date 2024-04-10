Swansea University is ranked among the best in the world for 25 subjects





Swansea University has delivered its best ever performance in a leading world university ranking by subject for the third year in a row.

2024 edition i QS world university ranking by subjectreleased by global higher education analyst QS Quacquarelli Symonds, provides independent comparative analysis on the performance of more than 16,400 individual university programs, taken by students at more than 1,500 universities in 96 countries worldwide, in 55 academic disciplines and broad fields of faculties. . According to the latest rankings, Swansea University has: Increasing the number of specific subjects achieving a world ranking from 23 to 25, with the addition of Nursing and Marketing.

It increased its number of subjects in the top 100 from four to six, with 10 now appearing in the top 200 overall.

It entered the world rankings in four subjects – Nursing, Accounting and Finance, Communication Studies and Media and Marketing In the QS rankings, universities are compared against a range of metrics designed to measure their performance against research excellence, such as research reputation and research citation impact and employers' preferences for graduate recruitment. Subjects at Swansea University which are in the global top 200 now include: Marketing 21-50

Sports related subjects 51-100

Classics and Ancient History 51-100

Business and management studies 78

Materials Science 97

Engineering – Mechanical, Aeronautical and Manufacturing 97

English Language and Literature 101-150

Law 101-150

Nursing 151-200

Computer Science and Information Systems 198 Professor Judith Lamie, Swansea University's Pro-Vice-Chancellor (International), said: These latest QS subject rankings reaffirm our position as a recognized global institution spanning multiple disciplines, recognizing the outstanding research and impact contributed by our faculty members at Swansea University. We are delighted that some of our programs have once again been recognized as top-notch globally and this success reflects the continued commitment of our colleagues to push us towards these achievements, underlining our commitment to innovative research and education. QS Senior Vice President Ben Sowter said: QS's analysis of performance trends in nearly 16,000 university departments worldwide continues to illuminate the factors that influence the quality of higher education institutions globally. An international perspective remains paramount, manifested through the diversity of students, faculty and research relationships. Furthermore, universities experiencing upward mobility have benefited from sustained and targeted investment, highlighting the importance of government support. Meanwhile, the development of partnerships with industry is linked to improved performance in employment and research.

