A further seven councils were selected to test family support and child protection reforms





Photo: Polarpx/Adobe Stock Seven other councils have been chosen to test the government's support for the family and child protection reforms. They will join three existing families first for children guides in trialling the changes, which are designed to ensure families get better and earlier support to help address their needs and to strengthen the quality of child protection practice. What do the reforms include? Reforms, set in 2023Sustainable homes, built on love strategy, include: Establishing multidisciplinary family support teams, by bringing together existing targeted early intervention services and children in need, to provide more effective and non-stigmatizing support to families. As part of this, non-social workers will handle cases of children in need. Appointment of experienced and skilled social workers as lead child protection practitioners (LCPPs). They will handle all child protection cases, working alongside family support practitioners already involved with the family and supported by practitioners from other agencies, particularly health and the police, who are also particularly skilled in protection. Greater use of family networks when families need help, through increased use of family group decision-making and the provision of support packages to remove financial and practical barriers to networks providing this support. Strengthening multi-agency defense leadership, including ensuring that members of strategic partnerships are senior enough to make decisions on behalf of their agency, and increasing the role of education. Dorset, Lincolnshire and Wolverhampton councils began testing the changes in September 2023 and will be joined, later in 2024, by Lewisham, Luton, Redbridge, Walsall, Warrington, Warwickshire and Wirral. This means there are no guidance authorities from the North East, South East or Yorkshire and the Humber. Controversial workforce changes The reforms are controversial, with the British Association of Social Workers and Ofsted raising concerns about safeguarding risks arising from removing the requirement for social workers to look after children in need. Meanwhile, both Ofsted and the Association of Directors of Children's Services have expressed doubts about the impact of the lead child protection practitioner role on social work retention, in the context of increasing vacancy rates in children's services. local authorities. The three original guides also shared early challenges to implementing the lead practitioner role at a conference session last fall, including staff retention, maintaining protective skills among other social workers and avoiding family disruption. The DfE has allocated around £37m for the pathway program from July 2023 to March 2025.

