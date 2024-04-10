Discrimination ruling on Mona's ladies lounge raises questions about women-only and men-only spaces

There are men-only clubs, women-only gyms, and a variety of other establishments that operate on the basis of being exclusive to one gender.

So how can they exist but Mona's Ladies Lounge was found to be discriminatory for refusing entry to a man?

Wait, what happened?

New South Wales man Jason Lau visited the Hobart Museum of Old and New Art (MONA) in April last year and was refused entry to the Ladies' Hall and made a complaint which was referred to the Civil and Administrative Tribunal Tasmania (TASCAT).

The Ladies Lounge features artwork in a small private room enclosed by green curtains, with only those who identify as women allowed in, except for male butlers “who live to serve women, tending to their every whim.” them and filling them with praise and love.

Artist Kirsha Kaechele and supporters arrive at the hearing in March, with their actions at the hearing later criticized by the court.(Supplied: Charlotte Vignau)

TASCAT found that although Ladies Lounge was “for a bona fide artistic purpose”, refusing to allow Mr Lau entry amounted to “direct discrimination”, with Mona given 28 days to stop refusing entry to people who do not identify themselves as a lady.

“If the Ladies Lounge were a women-only club, it might be able to legally operate for its members the way it now operates for the female patrons of Mona,” noted TASCAT Vice President Richard Grueber.

After the complaint was filed, the hall's creator, Kirsha Kaechele, said men would “experience” the hall as art.

“Their experience of rejection is the work of art.”

Mona and its founder's husband David Walsh Kaechele are no strangers to controversy, with a number of calculated and unintentional artistic provocations attracting publicity, including inverted Christian crosses erected as part of the Dark Mofo winter festival, and the slaughter of a bull part of it. festival offerings.

The Museum of Old and New Art (MONA) is a popular attraction north of Hobart.(Facebook: MONA)

Why is the Ladies Lounge discriminatory, but men's clubs are not?

Essentially, Tasmanian Anti-Discrimination Act (1998) says that you are not allowed to treat someone differently based on an attribute or characteristic such as gender, sexual orientation, race, religion or disability.

But there are exceptions to this rule.

This can be understood as “equal opportunity” which aims to create positive discrimination by leveling the playing field or opportunity for a disadvantaged group.

“A person may discriminate against another person in any program, plan or arrangement designed to promote equal opportunity for a group of people who are disadvantaged or have a special need because of a specified attribute,” the Act states. .

Things like women-only gyms are for women to feel safe, promoting equal opportunity, and men's shelters are for promoting men's mental health.

Men-only and women-only social clubs are permitted under a specific exemption for 'clubs' which may discriminate on the basis of gender for the benefit of the club and which is offered to both men and women separately.

However, Mona's Ladies Lounge was not a club and had no membership.

Kirsha Kaechele and David Walsh.(MONA: Jonathan Wherrett)

Power 'still lies with men', says artist Mona

Jason Lau argued that the artwork's intent to address gender imbalance was vague and lacked context and did not promote equal opportunity.

Kaechele told the hearing that the purpose of the artwork was to create a space for women in response to a historical disadvantage.

“An essential space for perspective and restoration from this strange and disconnected world of male dominance,” she said at the hearing.

She said the purpose of the artwork is to promote equality for women, a group that is at a disadvantage and can be created by past discrimination.

She gave the example of women, before 1970, who were denied entry to public areas in hotels.

“The power still rests absolutely with men, regardless of what the law says,” Kaechele said during the hearing.

The law must be 'modernized', says the commissioner

Tasmania's anti-discrimination commissioner Sarah Bolt said the act needed to be “modernised”.

“The Anti-Discrimination Act definitely needs to be reviewed. There have been no significant changes since 1998; it used to be a gold standard but is now clearly behind the country's anti-discrimination laws.”

“I hope that once a new government is formed, there will be an appetite to review the Anti-Discrimination Act and do a full review of it,” she said.

Complaint 'misses the point', says art consultant

Arts consultant Kath Melbourne says she is disappointed by the court's outcome.

“Art of this nature awakens us. It asks us to question our own humanity, it asks us to touch to see what life is like for another person to examine our story in a different way to question the stories that we tell ourselves as a nation and the very lies we tell ourselves as a nation,” she said.

“There was a sense of art that was lost that day.

Arts consultant Kath Melbourne says the decision “misses the point” of the artwork.(ABC News: Maren Preuss)

“I think it's also sad to see that something that is questioning the very history of Australia and how women were not allowed to go into space caused so much offense that it motivated someone to go to court.”

She said Mona was known to be “a bit uptight” and “someone bought their ticket to Mona with a full understanding of what Mona is and what she does”.

“Now the door is open for people to say 'I'm offended by something, I'm going to use the power of the law to cement that kind of offense and reinforce that kind of offense.'

“That misses the point.”

The war is not over?

After the court's ruling, Kaechele made a brief appearance in front of the media, saying she was “a little overwhelmed.”

“They say the artwork needs to be reformed, but I'm afraid it's beyond reform,” she said.

A Mona spokesman said “we are deeply disappointed by the decision”.

“We will need some time to absorb the result and consider our options.”

Before the hearing, Kaechele indicated that he would take the case to the Supreme Court if the outcome was not in Mona's favor.

