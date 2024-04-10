PEI announces funding for 54 new long-term care beds, with bed charges to rise 29%





It was more than expected, but the province finally released details on how it will address the shortage of long-term care beds on the island. Health Minister Mark McLane announced an investment of nearly $25 million for private long-term care operators in the PEI Legislature on Wednesday. The announcement comes nearly two months after it was promised in Premier DennisKing's State of the Province address in February. In that speech, King announced that his government would pay for 54 new private long-term care beds on the island within 30 days of their licenses being approved. WATCH |PEI to fund 54 long-term care facilities: PEI will fund 54 long-term care beds in nine facilities Health Minister Mark McLane provided more details on April 10 about a plan the PEI Premier announced in February to add 54 new private long-term care beds to the province. But the opposition says it is too little, too late. The deal will include opening 54 new beds in the coming months; raising wages for employees of private facilities to narrow their wage gap with public employees; and grants and funding programs to help open new spaces for patients. The new beds will be placed in nine of the island's long-term care facilities: Andrews of Park West, in Charlottetown

Andrews of Stratford

Clinton View Lodge, in Kensington

Garden Home, in Charlottetown

John GillisMemorial Lodge, Belfast

Mountain Continuing Care, in Charlottetown

PEI Atlantic BaptistHome, in Charlottetown

South Shore Villa, at Crapaud

Whisperwood Villa, Charlottetown The licensing process will begin immediately, McLane said. Increase in workers' wages, daily rates As part of the renewed agreement, the day bed rate will increase by $77.55 a day, from $264.45 to $342, an increase of nearly 30 percent. “Operators have pledged to share at least 65 percent of the increase towards increased wages for workers in private homes,” McLane said, “with a commitment to move toward wage comparability with public sector homes.” The province currently has more than 1,200 long-term care beds, divided into 19 facilities, 10 of which are privately owned and the rest public. The province projects it will need up to 60 additional long-term beds per year over the next decade. “Reactionary announcement”, says the opposition Liberal MLA Gord McNeilly said he was “overwhelmed” by Wednesday's funding announcement. “This is a reactionary announcement,” he said. “In March 2022, an internal review into long-term care capacity warned that PEI needed 435 beds by next year, and we are now in the mid-50s. “That's not good enough.” Green MLA Matt MacFarlane said the announcement seemed “recycled” and questioned how the new beds would be filled. “Easy to announce beds, easy to announce expansions and what not,” he said. “That's always going to be a concern for me … making sure that if we're making these announcements about bricks, mortar, infrastructure, whatever where the human staff comes in?”

