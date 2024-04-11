



News Article | 10-04-2024 | 21:00 The Netherlands' past of colonial slavery and its impact have had a profound impact on various countries around the world. However, the available knowledge about this shared past of slavery is largely written from a colonial perspective. To improve this perspective, Minister Robbert Dijkgraaf (Education, Culture and Science) is launching today in Aruba a global scientific cooperation program on this topic. He made this known today during a fact-finding mission to the Caribbean. Dijkgraaf: More scientific knowledge about our shared past is vital. In this context, it is essential that research can be conducted from new perspectives, in places where slavery occurred. The knowledge this produces will be of great value to better understand our shared history. I am delighted to be able to launch this research program during the last Slavery Memorial Year. Departure to the Caribbean Dijkgraaf wants to promote the collaboration of knowledge about the past of slavery between universities around the world, starting within our Kingdom. He has set aside 375,000 for research in Aruba, Curao and St.

Research on this topic will also be facilitated in the Caribbean Netherlands (Bonaire, Saba and St. Eustatius). There is a separate budget for this. Common thread worldwide The Netherlands also has deep ties to Suriname, Indonesia and South Africa due to a shared past of slavery. In these countries, many enslaved people were traded or sent elsewhere by the Dutch. The historical and present-day context varies from one country to another. Bringing together different perspectives will create great added value for a better understanding of our shared history. This is why Dijkgraaf, along with Suriname, Indonesia and South Africa, wants to stimulate scientific research into the past of slavery in these countries as well. The idea for this arose during the missions of knowledge in these countries, where Dijkgraaf spoke with several scientists who research the past of slavery. The plan is to structure scientific cooperation along similar lines as in the Caribbean part of our Kingdom.

The first talks with these countries have been positive. There is a deep consensus on the importance of scientific cooperation. Knowledge sharing Knowledge sharing is a key premise of the global research program. The form it will take is currently being processed. Initial ideas include creating a research network, traveling exhibitions, a book, or opening and closing conferences. Dutch scientists will also have a role in this process. This will take shape later this year. Greater scope for multiple perspectives in education and research Last year, Secretary of State Alexandra van Hufflen announced during the Tula commemoration in Curacao that the government would raise a chair on the past of slavery for Aruba, Curacao and St. Maarten. Dijkgraaf is now giving substance to this as part of the scientific collaboration programme, in the form of an international chair on the impact of slavery's past. In addition, the government has already announced the Tula Scholarship, named after the leader of the large-scale uprising of enslaved people in Curaçao in 1795. Each year, this scholarship enables a student from Curaçao to pursue a full-time bachelor's program in teaching history at a university of applied sciences of their choice. This will create greater space for multiple perspectives in education and research.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.government.nl/latest/news/2024/04/10/start-of-international-scientific-research-program-regarding-slavery-past

