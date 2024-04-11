DPM Lawrence Wong at the opening of Temasek's Paris office

Chairman and CEO of Temasek Holdings

It's always nice to be back in the beautiful city of Paris. I'd like to think we've brought some warm Singapore weather with us, but I don't think we can take credit for that.

We are happy to be here for the opening of this new Temasek office in Paris. It's more than just an opening event. As the Chairman said, it is special because this year is the 50th anniversary of Temasek. Fifty years may not seem like a very long time for organizations and institutions in France, where you count your achievements in centuries. But for a country like Singapore, where we are just shy of our 60th year of independence, it is a major milestone, especially given our nation's unique circumstances.

After all, Singapore has no natural resources; we are very small. Our land was the size of Lake Geneva when we started. Since then, we've grown a bit with reclamation, but to give you a different point of reference, we're still less than 1/10 the size of the island of Corsica. We are very small. And we've learned from the beginning that we must count on our ingenuity and our collective will to survive to make ends meet.

From this box, as we became independent, we built institutions like Temasek; institutions that embody the Singapore ethos of working hard, striving for excellence and always building for the future. So tonight's event is about more than just a new office. It is also about marking a milestone for Temasek, its development and growth as a global equity investment company. For this, we want to acknowledge the contributions of the board members, management and staff of Temasek and all the many partners who are here. Thank you very much for your input and best wishes to you all. Thank you!

Seizing opportunities in a changing world

We are very happy to be able to mark tonight's event in such a place. It's a beautiful place, originally built for the 1900 Exposition Universelle – the world's fair that brought nations around the world together to exchange ideas and technology, arts and culture. This could not be a more fitting place for our times. Because now, more than ever, we need to find ways to strengthen the ties between different countries and different regions of the world.

After the end of the Cold War, we have enjoyed three decades of global peace and stability. Unfortunately, that era is over. Great power politics has returned and we are now in an age of competition and conflict from which there is no going back. We have raging conflicts in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. We have more protectionism, more economic fragmentation across the global economy, because countries everywhere are focusing more on national security and stability, rather than economic efficiency and beneficial cooperation.

We wish that all this does not happen and of course we have to work hard to shape better global results. But we must also be realistic, because great disasters often seem unimaginable, until they actually happen. Things may get worse before they get better.

But despite the challenges, there are still opportunities to be seized around the world. We see this in Europe, which is a key part of the global economy and the world's largest trading bloc, with many French and European companies at the forefront of innovation. We see this in regions like the Middle East and Africa, where there are countries that are growing steadily and making good progress in closing development gaps, with their young and growing populations all eager to moving forward in life.

And of course, in Asia, the growth story continues. China remains a key part of this story given its size and economic weight and its strengths in engineering and manufacturing. But there are other parts of Asia that are also growing and becoming more important in economic and business terms. India, for example, is fast emerging as a powerhouse with huge potential to be unlocked.

The Southeast Asian or ASEAN economies are also important in their own right. We have a combined population of more than 670 million, a dynamic, young and educated workforce and a sizeable and growing middle class. There is a diverse range of economies in ASEAN with countries at different stages of development. We operate in a freer setup compared to the EU, with your economic and monetary union. But we are taking steps to improve our integration so that ASEAN as a whole can offer more opportunities for businesses and investors as well.

Singapore is in Southeast Asia. We are at the heart of this dynamic Asian story. Our value proposition is to be a connector and a hub for Asia to the world and for the world to Asia. We believe this role becomes more important in an increasingly fragmented world. That is why we are doubling our efforts to deepen cooperation with like-minded partners like France.

Singapore-France bilateral relations

Between our two countries, the relationship is comprehensive, multi-faceted and deepening every year, covering many areas such as energy, defence, innovation, culture and education and deepening every year. It is a relationship that is built not only from the top down, but also from the bottom up, because our connections between people are very strong.

France is already a very popular holiday destination for Singaporeans. I mean, we have a very small population, but during the holiday season, wherever you go in Paris, you can easily pick out a Singaporean. You can tell us by the way we talk, by the way we dress. Many Singaporeans are also fans of French culture, be it movies, culinary delights, food, wine, fashion. You name it, every major French brand is available and popular in Singapore.

Cooperation also extends to areas that are not so visible to the public eye. For example, in urban infrastructure we have trains from Alstom, airplanes from Airbus, we have buildings built by Dragages or other French contractors. So there's a bit of France everywhere you go in Singapore.

We also have cooperation, very essential ties in defense and security. In recent years, we have been exploring opportunities in digital and green economies and working together in science and technology, including areas such as quantum technology, artificial intelligence and sustainable energy solutions.

France is a great civilizing force in the world, and you have many preoccupations to deal with in Europe. But in the coming years, Asia will become more important for France. Singapore can serve as a key for France to connect with Asia and we expect our relationship to grow in all dimensions. In fact, next year marks the 60th anniversary of our diplomatic ties. We want to add more strength and substance to our happy relationship and work closely together as reliable and trustworthy partners.

CONCLUSION

So tonight is indeed a night of many celebrations. There is the new Temasek office in Paris, the 50th anniversary of Temasek, but also the strategic partnership between Singapore and France, which is entering its 60th year.

There is so much more we can do together. I look forward to the next chapter of our journey together as partners and friends. Thank you very much and enjoy the rest of the evening.