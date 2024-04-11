More options are coming for people who need legal help

Nancy Merrill, KC, attorney, family mediator and arbitrator, Merrill, Long & Co; Past President, Law Society –

“For years, I have seen people struggle to find services and support in our legal system. So I particularly welcome the new legislation's focus on access to justice, which is critical to maintaining the rule of law. I am confident that this will give us the tools to better protect the public. It represents an important and welcome reform that will benefit the public by improving the efficiency and transparency of the regulation of the legal profession.”

Robert Lapper, KC, Chair, Faculty of Law, University of Victoria –

“The cost of legal services and the complexity of our justice system have put justice behind a paywall. Almost every day, I hear from and about people who are facing serious legal problems but cannot afford a lawyer. The proposed Legal Professions Act will promote the necessary expansion in the range of service providers who can help with legal problems and innovations in the way legal services are delivered, to make justice in BC more accessible.”

Jamie Maclaren, KC, executive director, Access Pro Bono Society of BC; jewel of life, Law Society of BC –

“I am confident that these changes will increase the diversity, number and affordability of legal services available every day to people across British Columbia and strengthen the accountability of each legal profession to the public interest in access to justice, while maintaining the integrity and their independence. “

Dom Bautista, executive director, AC Friends of Court –

“As a service provider that has relied on paralegals to assist British Columbians, the proposed changes to the Legal Professions Act are a welcome development. The changes reflect the government's strong desire to act in the public interest, something the current regulator has failed to do. I am confident that the independence of the bar and its diversity will be protected. While no legislation is perfect, we expect the benefits to bear fruit in the years to come.”

Joel V. Payne, Attorney –

“The Legal Profession Act provides an opportunity for lawyers, paralegals and notaries to work together to ensure that the people we serve can find and afford the right kind of help for their legal problems. The legislation preserves the independence of lawyers and goes further by requiring that independently elected and appointed lawyers have a majority on the board. It also imposes a legal duty on all directors to ensure the independence of all licensees.”

Ron Usher, General Counsel, Society of Notaries Public of British Columbia –

“The Legal Professions Act builds on the 150-year foundation of BC's unique model of providing legal services through lawyers and common law notaries public. The legislation brings much-needed updates and consolidation to the current system of public interest regulation. It preserves the independence of lawyers, appropriately expands the range of legal services provided by notaries, and provides new legal service professionals who will advance the important task of meeting unmet and unserved needs for legal services. “

Elizabeth Kollias, president and Rosina Jagore, vice-president, BC Paralegal Association (BCPA) –

“Regulated paralegals will help people across British Columbia who are denied access to traditional legal services. Paralegals in BC, represented by the BCPA, have crucial and necessary legal expertise and handle issues in all practice areas, but remain largely unknown in the legal profession. The BCPA looks forward to consulting with the new taskforce to create a scope of practice for regulated paralegals, which is essential to providing accessible and independent legal services in the best interest of the public.”

John Mayr, executive director, Society of Notaries Public of British Columbia –

“I support this initiative to create a new legal regulator, because many people cannot afford access to the justice system. Almost every day, I hear heartbreaking stories from individuals and families who can't afford the cost of choosing between groceries or justice, or who live in rural communities that don't have a lawyer. This legislation will mean that paralegals will join notaries and solicitors in being able to give legal advice and this will increase access to justice for many people.”

Chad Rintoul, executive director, BC Association of Notaries –

“The British Columbia Notaries Association is pleased to see the expanded scope of practice for notaries included in the new legislation. This enables notaries to improve access to legal services and we are optimistic that a single regulator will result in clarity for the public. As a parent, I am particularly pleased that the legislation will enable notaries who prepare wills to assist in the probate process during what can be a challenging time for people experiencing grief.