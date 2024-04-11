Lehman College News – 2024





Three international partnerships open new doors for Lehman students Wednesday, April 10, 2024

It's official! From left: Associate Provost Karin Beck, IPCE Associate Dir. Eunice Cuevas, President Fernando Delgado, Director of IPCE. Stephanie Rupp, and faculty members Asako Tochika and Mari Sakaji.

With over 90 languages ​​spoken on the Lehman campus, the College is known for its rich cultural diversity. Now, Lehman is adding an entirely different cultural experience as three new partnerships with overseas institutions will expand students' opportunities for study abroad, language immersion and travel—all of which can be life changing. In March, Lehman, Osaka Metropolitan University in Japan, Paderborn University in Germany and the University of Birmingham in the UK joined the network of partner institutions in South Korea, France and Japan that organize study abroad and exchange programs. Each institution offers a unique experience for students from Lehman and across CUNY. “International partnerships are transformative journeys for students, fostering academic growth, professional development and personal enrichment,” said Ambar Ramirez, global engagement coordinator for the Office of International Program and Community Engagement (IPCE), which facilitates study abroad programs. for students. Lehman students particularly interested in the social sciences can increase their fluency in Japanese at Osaka Metropolitan University while taking a variety of coursework. The special draw of the program is a Social Innovation course, in which students collaborate to identify social and global issues and generate impactful solutions. Germany is home to Europe's oldest universities—and the birthplace of humanities disciplines—while the Bronx is home to diverse communities of young Americans and the birthplace of art forms like Hip Hop. An intercultural exchange agreement between Lehman and Paderborn University means that students from both institutions can enjoy unique learning experiences in the fields of arts and humanities, which are rarely the focus of study abroad programs according to IPCE. Lehman is also partnering with three other CUNY schools—Baruch College, College of Staten Island and Queens College—in a CUNY-wide initiative with the University of Birmingham. Students interested in pursuing law, social science, psychology and related fields can now study abroad without the hindrance of a language barrier, while Birmingham students can attend any of the four CUNY colleges that best matches their academic interests . “As an advisor, I look forward to sending students to visit our partners, safe in the knowledge that they will be well taken care of and that our partners understand the unique demographics of our students,” said Nicole Flores, study abroad advisor for IPCE. . “Study abroad is an essential aspect of our students' growth; it's always incredible to see the transformation they undergo upon their return.” The application process for these 2024-2025 exchange programs is currently underway. Lehman students can pursue additional opportunities through highly competitive scholarship programs, including Fulbright, THE Gilman ScholarshipAND Boren Award. For more information about studying abroad and to apply, get in touch Office of International Program and Community Engagement.

