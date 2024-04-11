No. 6 Women's Lacrosse will take on (rv) Webber International on Thursday





6. Keizer women's lacrosse will return home Thursday when the Webber International Warriors make the trip to West Palm Beach. The opening kickoff from the multipurpose field is set for 4 p.m No. 6 KeizerSeahawks(8-6, 2-2 SUN) at (rv) Webber International Warriors(7-5, 1-3 SUN) Multipurpose Field (West Palm Beach, Fla.)

4:00 p.m. WATCH:Keizer Sports Network

LIVE STATS:SIDEARM STATISTICS

ACCEPTANCE:General Admission $8, Students and Faculty Free Keizer holds a 7-0 all-time record against Webber.

KU is averaging 20.29 goals scored per game in the series.

At home, the Seahawks are 3-0 against the Warriors.

The last time these two sides met, Keizer won 16-9 over Webber in the Sun Conference semifinals.

Abbey Cannon , Chloe Foley AND Hayley Frew each scored a hat trick in that game. The Seahawks are now 8-6 on the year after defeating Warner on the road 21-8.

Keizer now holds a 2-2 record in Sun Conference action and sits in fourth place.

At home, Keizer is looking to improve on their 3-4 record this season.

Thursday will be Keizer's first home game since March 23.

Hayley Frew now has 25 goals on the year for Keizer, leads Chloe Foley with one goal.

now has 25 goals on the year for Keizer, leads with one goal. Frew also leads the team with 41 ground balls this season.

Foley leads the Seahawks in scoring, totaling 34 this season.

Abbey Cannon continues to lead the assist category with 19 this year.

continues to lead the assist category with 19 this year. On the defensive side of the field, Milena Isturiz continues to lead the team in caused turnovers and ground balls.

continues to lead the team in caused turnovers and ground balls. As a team, Keizer now ranks second in the NAIA with 229 turnovers this season.

Webber comes into Thursday's contest with a 9-5 overall record.

The Warriors are ranked sixth in the conference at 1-5 this season.

Bryce Gerber is the leading scorer for Webber and ranks fifth in the NAIA in scoring.

She currently ranks sixth in goals with 53 and fifth with 34 assists. Keizer 2024 statistics WEBER 179 (12.79) goals 171 (12.21) 106 (7.57) assists 55 (3.92) 411 (29.36) Gun shoots 440 (31.43) 171 (12.21) Draw the controls 170 (12.14) 265 (18.93) The balls of the earth 293 (20.93) 122 (8.71) saves 120 (8.57) The leaders Hayley Frew (25) goals Bryce Gerber (53) Abbey Cannon (19) assists Bryce Gerber (34) Hayley Frew (54) Gun shoots Bryce Gerber (106) Hayley Frew (41) Draw the controls Kaitlyn Patterson (37) Milena Isturiz (37) The balls of the earth Alia Lloyd (38) Margaret Wroe (91) saves Jordyn Davidson (103) Get the latest information about the team by followingEmperor_wlaxon Instagram andThe wlax emperoron Twitter. General athletic news can be found atKUSeahawkson Facebook,kuseahawkson Instagram andkuseahawkson Twitter.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://kuseahawks.com/news/2024/4/10/no-6-womens-lacrosse-set-to-clash-with-rv-webber-international-on-thursday.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos