Nigeria: 10 years after Chibok, schoolchildren still at risk

(Abuja) Ten years after the abduction of more than 200 schoolgirls in Chibok, Nigerian authorities have failed to implement and sustain crucial measures to provide a safe learning environment for every child, Human Rights Watch said today.

As of 2014, according to Save the Children, more than 1600 children were kidnapped or kidnapped across northern Nigeria. In the northeast, the armed conflict between Boko Haram and the Nigerian armed forces continues to take its toll and, in the northwest, criminal groups commonly known as bandits are terrorizing communities. During February and March 2024 alone, bandits kidnapped over 200 children from their schools in Kaduna and Sokoto states.

For many children across northern Nigeria, pursuing an education means facing the constant threat of abduction or abduction, said Anietie Ewang, Nigeria researcher at Human Rights Watch. Children should never have to face the harrowing dilemma of sacrificing their safety for education, but this unsustainable choice, which echoes the deep insecurity plaguing the country, is upon them every day.

On April 14, 2014, Boko Haram, an Islamist armed group, kidnapped 276 girls from their school in Chibok, a town in northeastern Borno state, sparking global outrage. Although some of the girls escaped, were either released or rescued, 96 remain in captivity according to UNICEF and civil society groups continue to pressure the government to ensure their salvation. Boko Haram, known for its opposition to education, has carried out other such kidnappings, including one of these 110 girls from a school in Dapçia town in Yobe State, in 2018.

In addition to Boko Haram kidnappings in the Northeast, the ongoing banditry crisis in the Northwest in recent years has made the area a hub for criminal kidnappings for ransom. The crisis emerged after years of conflict between herdsmen and farmers, spawning criminal gangs that have carried out widespread killings, looting, extortion and kidnapping for ransom in largely rural communities.

Between December 2020 and February 2021, a series of high-profile incidents, including the kidnapping of over 600 students across Zamfara, Katsina and Nigeria statesbrought the kidnapping issue into the spotlight.

After Chibok, the Nigerian government approved Statement on safe schools, an international political commitment to protect education from attack and schools from military use that turns them into targets. The government also approved a Safe School Initiative for Nigeria with the support of the global community and Nigerian business leaders. The initiative aimed to raise funds with an initial pledge of $10 million to help make schools safer, including relocating them to safer areas and creating a safe school model for schools across Borno , Adamawa and Yobe, the three states worst hit by Boko. Haram Uprising.

However, multi-stakeholder initiatives ran into problems and has seen a decline in momentum over the years with little or no progress made in fortifying schools, Human Rights Watch said. In 2021, the then president of the Nigerian Senate, Ahmad Lawan, after an investigation into the use of funds for the initiative, declared that it was designed to fail without a National Policy and Strategy for the Safe School Initiative and the leadership of the Federal Ministry of Education. Meanwhile, communities continue to suffer from bandit attacks and schoolchildren remain vulnerable prey.

A Chibok girl, who was held captive by Boko Haram for more than two years and was released with 20 others, told Human Rights Watch that news of the school abductions brings back memories of her ordeal. Every time I hear that more children have been kidnapped, I feel terrible, helpless, she said. We're still not sure… It brings back memories of what happened to me. I can never forget that I was kidnapped from my parents, my family for so long. I pray that this will not be the case for those who have been abducted. She is now a 28-year-old student studying natural and environmental sciences.

Kemi Okenyodo, a security and governance expert and executive director of the Rule of Law and Empowerment Initiative in Abuja, told Human Rights Watch that ongoing school kidnappings, similar to those in Chibok a decade ago, highlight a failure to learned from past experiences. , as they are taking place without adequate security infrastructure or intervention by the authorities to prevent the abduction of tens or hundreds of children at once.

Amid the increased threat of attacks on schools, many have been forced to close completely, with more than 20 million children out of school in Nigeria, according to UNESCO, among the highest of any country in the world. According to UNICEF, 66 percent of out-of-school children in Nigeria are from the northeast and northwest, which are among the poorest regions in the country.

Especially for girls, the challenges are twofold. They risk rape and other forms of sexual violence if they are kidnapped, and if they are kept out of school, they risk child marriage, which is a common practice in these regions.

In 2021, the government adopted the National Policy on Safety, Security and Violence-Free Schools aimed at improving school security, strengthening the capabilities of security agents to respond to threats and ensuring that education continues for children displaced from conflict and crisis, among other reasons. .

authorities committed to invest 144.8 billion ALL naira (about $314.5 million at the time) over a period to fund this initiative. In 2023, they announced that 15 billion naira (about $24 million at the time) were earmarked to pilot the initiative in 18 high-risk states and 48 schools. However, implementation details are scarce and it remains unclear to what extent this has been done.

Okenyodo told Human Rights Watch that the government should involve communities in designing and implementing initiatives to make schools safer to create a sense of ownership and reduce inefficiency and corruption.

Now more than ever, Nigerian authorities must step up efforts to make learning safe for children, Ewang said. They must work with communities to adopt rights-respecting measures and put in place the appropriate funding, systems and structures to ensure swift, effective and transparent implementation to ensure that children can learn without being exposed to harm. heavy.