Russia must immediately end its bombing of Ukraine's energy infrastructure: UK statement to OSCE





Thank you, Madam President. During the last Permanent Council, the United Kingdom condemned Russia's airstrikes across Ukraine, and since then these attacks have continued to intensify, including last night. Energy infrastructure has been widely targeted and damaged, leaving millions of civilians without power and water. The widespread impact of these attacks can last for months. The UK calls on Russia to end its bombing of Ukraine's energy infrastructure. As a direct result of these airstrikes, dozens of civilians have been injured or killed, including children. There was further damage to civilian infrastructure including residential buildings. The numerous attacks have affected health and educational facilities. All major cities across Ukraine have been affected by recent attacks. Kharkiv has been badly damaged, with at least nine high-rise buildings damaged, 10 civilians killed and eight others injured over the weekend. Two years on from the horrific revelations made in Bucha, it is clear that Russia continues to use horrific tactics. Many of us previously condemned the two-strike attack in Odesa on March 15, which killed at least 20 civilians and injured more than 70. The first Russian rocket hit residential buildings, and as emergency crews rushed to the scene, a rocket another hit the same spot causing further triggers. Russia repeated the same tactic on April 3 in Kharkiv when Russian drones struck high-rise apartment blocks and private homes. Rescue workers were among seven killed after the attack site was brutally targeted in a repeat attack. Russia also continues to endanger lives across the region through its illegal seizure of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. Everything possible must be done to reduce the risk of a nuclear incident. Ultimately, Russia must return full control of the plant to the rightful sovereign owner to ensure safe and secure operation. The UK remains fully committed to supporting Ukraine so it can defend itself against Russian airstrikes, with £2.5 billion earmarked for further military support through 2024. This includes recently announced bilateral support to provide more than 10,000 advanced drones and 245 million to go. to provide much needed artillery ammunition. As part of the UK's contribution to the International Air Capability Coalition for Ukraine, which will see allies and partners working together to strengthen Ukraine's air capabilities, 10 pilots received basic flight training, ground school and language training in the UK. They will one day form the first line of defense in defending the skies of Ukraine from President Putin's forces. We are proud that the trainees join more than 60,000 Ukrainians who have received training in the UK since President Putin first ordered the invasion of Crimea in 2014. Every day since Russia invaded Ukraine, we have seen the tragic consequences of Russian aggression, but every day we are also reminded of the courage and resilience of the Ukrainian people. The only path to peace is if Russia ceases its illegal war, withdraws all military forces and equipment from Ukraine, and respects the will of the Ukrainian people for a fully independent and democratic Ukraine. Thank you.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gov.uk/government/speeches/russia-must-immediately-cease-its-bombardment-of-ukrainian-energy-infrastructure-uk-statement-to-the-osce The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos