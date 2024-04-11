Romney Chairs Senate Hearing on Strengthening Enforcement of Export Controls

WASHINGTONUS Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT), Ranking Member of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee (HSGAC) Emerging Threats and Appropriations Subcommittee, today led a bipartisan session with Senator Maggie Hassan (D-NH), Chair of the Subcommittee, focused on strengthening the enforcement of export controls that protect national security and prevent our adversaries from acquiring and misusing American-developed technology.

Senators Romney and Hassan have made strengthening the enforcement of export controls a top priority of the ETSO Subcommittee. Yesterday, they presented Law on improving the implementation of export controls, bipartisan legislation to strengthen the Export Enforcement Coordination Center, the interagency center for information exchange and coordination among the primary agencies responsible for export control enforcement. In January, Senators Romney and Hassan sent a letter to the Government Accountability Office (GAO) requesting an evaluation of the Commerce Department's export controls that restrict advanced semiconductors, semiconductor manufacturing equipment and related technologies from going to China and other opponents.

A transcript of Senator Romneys opening statement entered into the Congressional Record and portions of his questioning can be found below.

Opening statement:

Thank you, Chairman Hassan, for holding this session with me on export controls. To our witnesses, I appreciate you joining us today. I look forward to today's discussion on how we can improve export control enforcement efforts.

The United States leads the world in technological innovation. Freedom and democracy are great elixirs for progress. As we strive to maintain that position, we must be wary of our adversaries, especially China and Russia, as they work to steal our advanced technologies for their own benefit.

Both the Trump and Biden administrations have emphasized the importance of export controls in limiting the Russian military and competing against China. They have expanded and improved US controls on sensitive technologies. However, export controls are only as effective as private sector compliance and government enforcement of these controls.

Despite export controls in place, sensitive technologies are still falling into the hands of our adversaries. Public reporting has highlighted that transfer and diversion remain key challenges. For example, US and EU exports are said to have increased significantly to Central Asian countries, which in turn are increasing their exports to Russia. There are real concerns that Western technologies are making their way to our adversaries.

Effective enforcement of export controls requires the cooperation and coordination of many government entities, some of which are represented here today, the private sector, and our allies and partners. While I recognize that such coordination is challenging, there is more that Congress and your respective agencies can do to coordinate, deconflict, and strengthen the enforcement of export controls.

That is why Senator Hassan and I introduced legislation to improve the enforcement of export controls by creating in law the Export Enforcement Coordination Center. This center should be the heartbeat for the coordination of export controls. Our legislation would help ensure that agencies are talking to each other and working with the private sector and foreign partners to prevent sensitive technologies from going to US adversaries.

As we work to improve the implementation of export controls, we must also assess whether our export controls on cutting-edge technologies such as semiconductors are working with respect to China. In January, Senator Hassan and I sent a letter to the Government Accountability Office asking them to evaluate the effectiveness of recent export controls on our most sensitive semiconductor technologies.

How are China, Russia and our other adversaries exploiting loopholes in our export controls? How can we combat the transfer of sensitive technologies through improved partnerships with the private sector and US allies and partners? I look forward to hearing the opinions of the witnesses on these matters.

Thank you, Madam President.

Question:

Senator Romney: Much has been written about the rate of leakage, if you will, of things that are not supposed to be exported from our country or from our friends that are somehow falling into the hands of adversaries of one kind or another. How big a problem do you think it is? I mean, is this a small part of those things that are more sensitive or is this a pretty significant problem that we need to address? I'm thinking particularly of large-scale chips that go into AI or other key defense technologies. How much of this is going through? We know, not really sieves, but drip, drip, drip?

Mr. James Mancuso: I think the sheer volume of legitimate trade is far greater than the illegal trade that is going on. That little bit is troubling, though. So what you have is you have people at this table, all 20 partners in E2C2, the intelligence community, all of us are totally focused on preserving America's innovation, our creativity, our intellectual property right. We develop the most advanced weapons systems in the world because of our ability to create this. We are the envy of the whole world. It also means that our adversaries will stop at nothing to get this technology into these weapons systemsWe are an investigative agency that looks at these agencies that try to disrupt and dismantle the flow of this technology. I'm also worried the day they don't want our technology, the day we're not the world leader, because that means they've surpassed Us and become superior. And all of us at this table are laser-focused on making sure that day never happens.

Romney: I think there's a recognition that with AI in particular, it's very difficult to control the software. Some AI software has already been put into Open Source and represents, in my opinion, a huge breach of good judgment. And there are some who believe that the only way we're going to try to keep AI from being used in a very negative way is if we limit the supply of chips needed to operate AI. Are we able to do this successfully or is it like, no, we really can't?

Mr. Kevin Kurland: So, yes, Senator, you know, we've put controls in place not only on entities that are involved in these kinds of diversionary efforts, but, you know, over the last year and a half we've implemented a number of significant countrywide controls on China, other than parties and not just those live there, but there are actors who are also sitting in third countries. It's a complex problem and certainly in relation to the semiconductor ecosystem where the vast majority of chips are made offshore, trying to identify potential infringers is something that we're all working hard to do here, using all source intelligence or bringing together analytical cells that are trying to identify those activities, working hand in hand with industry to prevent both on the front end. And then, if there are violations, having penalties that are high enough to deter others is critical. Just this morning, you know, we added four companies to our list of entities in China that were explicitly diverting AI chips into the program. of Chinese military weapons, so that we can warn the industry and make them strengthen their supply chains when they are doing due diligence of transactions.

Romney: Mrs. Choi, who has been most successful in being able to take key technologies that are vital and we have tried to limit them? Is it China or Russia? We read stories that Russia is able to get the technologies it is using in Ukraine. At the same time that we read about China just today, we read more stories about China taking advantage of our technologies. Are they equally effective or is one more effective than the other?

Ms. Eun Young Choi: I would say that both of these places present concerns. But with regard to China, this threat assessment notes that China seeks to become a world science and technology superpower and use this technological superiority for economic, political and military gain. And among the various methods of doing this, it includes the means to acquire or steal IP, its cyber operations and its illegal procurement. So I would say that China is laser-focused on trying to advance its science technology program, and it's a focus for us at the Department of Justice.

Romney: I will ask an open question, which is what would you recommend we do, if anything, to reduce the flow of technology from the US, especially that which has been restricted by export controls that is nevertheless finding its way into Russia, China and other countries, in part because it is so critical now with AI?

Choi: We are simply at the cutting edge when it comes to sourcing and doing big data analytics. And we know our adversaries are messing with our data. We must be able to do so and be armed to do so. And so I would keep that in mind when you're thinking about resources in FY25. Another thing that's probably not as obvious, but is very important to us, is the reauthorization of Section 702. It's absolutely vital to all of the national security work that we do. But in particular, I think it's important to note that in some cases we've been able to gather intelligence about the illegal transfer of technology and goods to hostile foreign state actors through the use of that particular tool.

Courland: I am on the enforcement side, but what I can commit to you is that if new actions are taken, we will commit to aggressively implementing them. From our perspective, you know, it requires you know, more analysts, more overseas attachés, more agents that are working with the DOJ to bring criminal cases. And it goes back to this issue of IT as well: better IT systems so that we can create efficiencies to identify these offenders and then be able to bring those cases faster, whether it is a criminal case, if it is an administrative case, if it is a listing of the entityBut the more resources we have, the more effective we can be.

Mancuso: The first important step was today that we are holding a hearing emphasizing the importance of this. Number two, HSI is not a policy agency. We are not a regulatory agency. We are an investigative agency. So, as I mentioned earlier, just making sure we have the resources to do what we do. And we're like I said, we have a very healthy global footprint and we're working every day. The men and women of HSI are working with our international partners.