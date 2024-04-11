Agriculture grows the wonders of the world | News, Sports, Jobs

I don't know about you, but I thought the eclipse was absolutely amazing! At first I wasn't sure if all the hype was worth it, but being in the whole thing for those three minutes was completely mesmerizing. I am so grateful to have been able to experience it with my mother and grandmother sitting on the ramp at my grandmother's house. It's one of those moments I hope I don't forget as long as I live. So this got me thinking about other unique experiences I've had. I have been truly fortunate to be involved in many unique and spectacular experiences. However, I decided to challenge myself and come up with my four most unique farming experiences in my life.

4. Seeing a US grain factory feeding the world right on the banks of the Mississippi River.

My brother works for a large cereal conglomerate in Louisiana. Before he started his work, I never really thought about what happened to our crops. I knew the US was a big exporter of food and agricultural products to foreign countries, but I never thought about what happened to our soybeans or corn. I assumed they stayed in the US and were used for either food, oils, consumer products or animal feed. It wasn't until I visited him for a few years at his job and went for a run along the basin that I realized the extent of the American farmers' reach. I ran to his facility and stood on the banks of the basin, watching as his massive grain facility loaded an entire naval vessel with grain. Watching the marine wings (the ship loaders) working together with a robotic marine arm loading from the opposite side was cool. It felt like poetry in motion and instilled a sense of pride that American farmers had produced enough extra to sell to other countries to help feed themselves or create products for their own citizens. I later learned that the ship was bound for Egypt with a cargo of soybean meal, which would feed their developing poultry and fish production sectors.

3. Lavender fields in Half Moon Bay, California

In my senior year of high school, the National Junior Track Championships took me to Palo Alto, California. I went out with my mom and grandma, who were watching me race. We then took a few days with my track coach to explore the surrounding areas. One place he insisted we go to was Half Moon Bay. He intended to see the beaches and the beautiful coast, but I fell in love with something even cooler. On the way to Half Moon Bay from the highway, on a windy California road, it was the most amazing sight and smell I had ever encountered. As far as the eye could see, fields of deep purple lavender gave off the most tranquil scent imaginable. I had never seen a field of flowers like these lavender fields in my life and I immediately fell in love. In fact, before seeing those fields, I had never thought about how fresh flowers were grown for consumption by florists and chefs.

2. Corn Palace in Mitchell, South Dakota

This surprised me too. I was in high school when my parents decided we were taking our RV and heading out West to see some of the National Parks. As we drove, we kept seeing signs for the Corn Palace. In the small town of Mitchell, South Dakota, I was struck by the craziest thing I had ever seen. In the corner of this small town, there was an entire palace made of every kind of corn I had ever seen. Different colors of corn (some colors I didn't even know included corn, but they are all natural colors) were used to create elaborate scenes celebrating social and local themes. If you ever get the chance and find yourself anywhere near South Dakota, find Mitchell and check out the Corn Palace. I guarantee you will be surprised. Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine that I would think a building made of corn was cool. I was wrong – it's the cutest thing ever!

1. Tour the Syngenta Biotechnology Tour

As a member of AgriPower (an awesome leadership program run by the Ohio Farm Bureau; check it out), our training included a tour of another state to see their agriculture. At first, I was more excited to visit the watermelon and tobacco farms, but once I entered the Syngenta facility, I was absolutely amazed. During our trip, we learned that it takes about 13 years and $130 million to create a GMO seed that can be brought to market. Syngenta's Biotechnology Headquarters is a 136,000-square-foot facility with a 1-acre glass greenhouse for growing plants. They can create 40 different types of growing conditions. We found that the company will plant hundreds of thousands of plants, looking for a specific gene. Once they find that gene, they will work to isolate it and try to plant the same seed and reproduce that trait. Once they can do that, they will then work on isolating this gene, and once they do, they will put it into other seeds. They will then plant these seeds, seeing if the gene will take off. If you find it, they have to keep breeding and studying it until it passes all the requirements to enter the market. We found that sometimes scientists fail completely and have to start all over again. The sheer number of plants that grow, die, and then grow again is astounding. Seeing this facility and talking to the scientists there strengthened my opinion about the safety and advantages of GMO seeds. It was an eye-opening and surprising learning experience that truly ranks as my top farming experience.

After reflecting on all of these experiences, I realize that I am extremely fortunate to have had these unique farming experiences. It has given me insight into the fascinating world of agriculture that goes beyond plants, animals or food. Farming can also be fun, educational, relaxing and expansive; it can be as small as growing a patio garden in an apartment or as large as a farm of several thousand acres. It can be difficult, frustrating, and heartbreaking, but it can also teach, comfort, and cause joy beyond belief. Farming is cool!

Clemson is a member of the Trumbull County Farm Bureau and completed her Ph.D. at Pennsylvania State University. She and her family farm in Mecca.