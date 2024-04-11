International
Jorge Glas: Ecuador's ex-vice president goes on prison hunger strike as fallout from Mexican embassy raid mounts
CNN
–
Ecuador's former vice president Jorge Glas on Wednesday began a hunger strike at a maximum security prison in Guayaquil, where he has been held since Saturday, a member of his team told CNN.
He's in a hole, no light, the source said.
On Monday, Glas was hospitalized after refusing to eat food provided in prison, Ecuador's national prison agency SNAI said. He returned to jail Tuesday after being released from the hospital.
Glas was jailed for the first time on Saturday, a day after Ecuadorian police arrested him in a controversial raid on the Mexican embassy in Quito, where he was seeking political asylum after being accused of corruption by Ecuadorian prosecutors.
Glas has rejected the accusations.
On Sunday, his lawyers filed a habeas corpus appeal, a legal principle that allows people who believe they are being unlawfully held in prison or detention to challenge it. Successful challenges can lead to the release of prisoners.
SNAI told CNN on Wednesday that Glas will have a hearing on the habeas corpus appeal this Thursday.
The agency did not comment on the hunger strike.
The news comes as the political fallout surrounding the embassy attack continues to grow.
A host of Latin American countries have rallied around Mexico, which has condemned the raid as a flagrant violation of international law and has filed a case against Ecuador at the International Court of Justice, in addition to cutting diplomatic ties.
On Wednesday, the Organization of American States (OAS) adopted a resolution condemning Ecuador's actions in the attack on the embassy.
Twenty-nine countries voted in favor of the resolution, while Ecuador voted against, a video of the meeting on the OAS YouTube account showed. Mexico was absent from the vote, as was Venezuela. El Salvador was the only country that abstained.
The meeting, convened at the request of Bolivia and Colombia, saw Colombia present a draft resolution entitled, Intervention of the Ecuadorian police in the Embassy of Mexico in violation of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations and the Institution of Diplomatic Asylum.
The resolution strongly condemns the raid on the Mexican embassy and acts of violence against the welfare and dignity of the mission's diplomatic staff, according to a copy obtained by CNN Espanol.
The resolution also called on member states to respect the privileges and immunities of diplomatic missions and fulfill their obligations under the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations to guarantee respect and full respect for the inviolability of diplomatic premises and personnel, without exception.
According to the resolution, Ecuador and Mexico were asked to initiate dialogue and take immediate measures to resolve the issue in accordance with international law.
Ecuador's Permanent Representative to the OAS, Ambassador Mauricio Montalvo Samaniego, defended his country's actions, arguing that it was Mexico that, by granting asylum to Glas, had violated the Vienna Convention.
Mexico's actions were illegal because Glas had been charged and convicted of crimes, he said at the meeting, and the raid was necessary because a habitual offender was simply looking to get away.
Glas has been accused by Ecuadorian authorities of embezzling government funds intended to help rebuild after a devastating earthquake in 2016. He has previously been convicted twice of corruption. His team says Glas, who served under former leftist President Rafael Correa between 2013 and 2017, is subject to political persecution.
It is not legal to offer asylum to people who, after seeking asylum, are before competent courts accused of ordinary crimes or worse when they have been convicted, found guilty without serving time or paying fines, said Samaniego.
Foreign diplomats owe it to the host country not to interfere in its internal affairs, the ambassador added, referring to the Mexican embassy.
Regarding the calls for meetings for dialogue and solutions, he said that this will not happen until we find new bases for bilateral relations that respect international law and our law.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
