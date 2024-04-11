Hydrogen energy startup AlGalCo among 10 international finalists at 16th annual GAMIC finals





The patented system generates hydrogen from water and aluminum alloy INDIANAPOLIS – Hydrogen on demand from AlGalco (AlGalCo), a hydrogen energy startup that licenses Purdue University innovations, is one of 10 international finalists in the 16th annual The Global Challenge of Automotive and Mobility Innovationor GAMIC, held on April 15 during the Society of Automotive Engineers World Congress in Detroit. AlGalCo CEO Kurt Koehler said the company's patented technology is scalable, uses a renewable and sustainable feedstock and generates fewer harmful emissions than burning gasoline and diesel. “The technology is simple: users generate hydrogen by adding any kind of water to a solid alloy composed of over 90% ordinary aluminum,” Koehler said. “Because spent alloy can be recovered and recycled an indefinite number of times using any form of excess electricity—windmill or solar for example—its energy storage capabilities are limitless.” Features and benefits of AlGalCo technology include: It powers fully or supplemental internal combustion engines, reducing the demand for gasoline and diesel.

It uses a fully renewable and sustainable hydrogen source.

It is scalable from portable generator and fuel cell applications to 5.4-liter V-8 gas fleet vehicles and 15-liter on-road diesel trucks.

It is approaching cost competitive status with liquid fuels.

It eliminates the need to store and transport hydrogen at high pressure. Koehler said AlGalCo's technology serves a global market of more than $3 trillion: from land vehicles, including on-road trucks, to ocean-going ships to energy-storing windmill farms. “The market is currently dominated by multinational oil and gas companies,” Koehler said. AlGalCo licenses technology from Purdue Innovates Office of Technology Commercialization. It was discovered by Jerry Woodall and developed by AlGalCo. Woodall is a former researcher at Purdue University College of Engineering, and now a Distinguished Professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering at the University of California, Davis. OTC protected its intellectual property by applying for and receiving two patents from the US Patent and Trademark Office. More than 1,500 applicants were invited to compete in GAMIC for a share of over $300,000 in in-kind business acceleration services and cash prizes. Other finalists are from Arlington, Virginia; Champaign, Illinois; Delft, Netherlands; Greenville, South Carolina; Houston, Texas; London, United Kingdom; Munich, Germany; Ramat Gan, Israel; and Seoul, South Korea. About hydrogen on demand from AlGalCo AlGalCo is commercializing a patented technology that generates hydrogen on demand by adding any type of water to a solid alloy composed of over 90% ordinary aluminum. In the current application, the technology is being used to augment gasoline engines – testing is also underway to validate the same technology for diesel engines. AlGalCo's goals are to continue to explore opportunities where the ability to create hydrogen on demand using an infinitely available resource can make this technology a viable alternative to liquid fuels. About Purdue Innovates Office of Technology Commercialization of Purdue Innovates Office of Technology Commercialization operates one of the most comprehensive technology transfer programs among major research universities in the US. The services provided by this office support Purdue University's economic development initiatives and benefit the university's academic activities through the commercialization, licensing, and protection of Purdue's intellectual property. In fiscal year 2023, the office reported 150 deals completed with 203 technologies signed, 400 discoveries accepted, and 218 U.S. patents issued. The office is managed by the Purdue Research Foundation, which received the 2019 State Innovation and Economic Prosperity Universities Award from the Association of Public and Land-Grant Universities. In 2020, the IPWatchdog Institute ranked Purdue third nationally in the creation of startups and in the top 20 for patents. The Purdue Research Foundation is a private, not-for-profit foundation established to advance the mission of Purdue University. Contact [email protected] for more information. Writer/media contact: Steve Martin, [email protected] Source: Kurt Koehler, [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.purdue.edu/newsroom/releases/2024/Q2/hydrogen-power-startup-algalco-among-10-international-finalists-in-16th-annual-gamic-finals.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos