Freshman helps ground-breaking cancer research | FIU news
Baylee Holcomb has achieved, at just 19 years old, what many scientists spend years dreaming of: Having research she participated in published in a major, high-impact academic journal.
of FIU Honors College student, now a sophomore, spent her freshman year in the cancer researcher's lab at FIU Diana Azam, helping with a groundbreaking clinical trial that successfully led treatment for difficult-to-treat and relapsed pediatric cancers. The results of that trial were recently published in Nature Medicine.
Now, Holcomb is now sharing how she got a jump start on her research career as an undergraduate, what skills she's taking away from the experience, and what she hopes to do next.
What do you study at FIU?
When I first joined the laboratory of Dr. Azzam, I had graduated in environmental engineering.
However, I just fell in love with Dr. Azzam, I changed direction. I am now a chemistry major.
The chemistry is directly applicable to the work we do in the lab, especially the drug sensitivity testing we perform on patient tumor samples. For example, my knowledge of chemistry has helped me understand how chemotherapy drugs work inside tumor samples and gain a deeper appreciation for the basic principles of science that underlie the techniques we perform.
How did you start working in the laboratory of Dr. Azzam?
I began my undergraduate research journey by going to a Stempel College event for FIU's Honors College.
When I realized that the presentations were about public health research, it further piqued my interest, as I had been passionate about being involved in research since I started at FIU.
After hearing Dr. Azzam present at the clinical trial she is working on with Nicklaus Children's Hospital, in addition to other projects happening in her lab, I then had the opportunity to tour the lab and learn more about their research process. After the tour, I knew I wanted to be a part of the lab and help with such meaningful work and clinical trials.
“Learning about Dr. Azzam's research rekindles my childhood dream of curing cancer.”
My grandfather had multiple myeloma and battled cancer for six years. He relapsed several times before finally succumbing to the disease.
I was young when he died, but I knew then that I wanted to help find a cure for cancer. Then, when I grew up, I drifted away from that dream until I started working in Dr. Azzam.
Learning about the direct impact Dr. Azzam in the lives of cancer patients strengthened my decision to pursue cancer research.
Many scientists dream of publishing a paper in a prestigious journal. How does it feel to be part of such a major work as a student?
It is completely unreal.
I feel extremely fortunate to have been able to be a contributing author to this paper. I am speechless and amazed that I was able to be published in Nature Medicineone of the most prestigious magazines in the world.
What is one thing you will never forget about your experience helping with this study?
Meeting Logan [a young cancer patient] it was one of my favorite parts of this experience because it allowed me to see the success of the clinical trial.
I first met Logan when he was visiting the lab with his mother in January. He was smiling and laughing, telling us about his recent trip to Disney and how much fun he had with his mom.
Knowing that the work we are doing contributed to the fact that he can continue to make memories with his mother was so heartwarming. This was an incredibly rewarding experience. I have been able to see firsthand the impact and importance of the work we are doing.
It showed me that all the long hours and hard work were totally worth it.
I've always known that the work we're doing in the lab helps people, but it adds an extra special element to meeting one of the people we've helped.
What came out of contributing to this research and being in this paper that you hope to take with you to other opportunities?
Contributing to this research has taught me a wealth of valuable skills and lessons that I will take with me.
When I started at Azzam Lab, I had no lab experience, so everything was new to me. I learned how to think critically and persevere when experiments don't go according to plan. I also gained a lot of hands-on experience with various techniques, which gave me a deeper understanding and appreciation of the research process.
I gained a deep sense of accomplishment from seeing that my work has the potential to help others. Overall, the experience and skills I have gained at Azzam Lab have been invaluable and have motivated me to continue pursuing research.
