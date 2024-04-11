Feeling angry? Here's how to deal with it Psychology





Your article (Write down your thoughts and shred them to ease anger, researchers say, April 9) reminded me that, in the 1960s, after visiting a preschool group in a monitoring capacity, I felt upset by the way Id was received. When I got home, I wrote a letter to the person involved, but then I calmed down enough to decide not to send it. I screwed up the paper and threw it into the open fire. I felt better after that. Fast forward to the early 2000s, while working with a bereavement organization, my client expressed negative thoughts about a close relative who was reacting differently to their loss. I suggested he write down his angry thoughts and then destroy what he wrote in any way he wanted. In our next session, he said he had expressed his anger on paper, then torn it up. His anger subsided. I've had other clients tear up written words emotionally, but this was the first time I'd heard of tearing being cathartic.

Name and address provided During my earlier career as a clinical psychologist, I suggested writing emotionally charged letters and then destroying them several times to patients. I also remember talking to a man who was gardening during the lockdown. He seemed very cross and when I took this back to him and asked him why, he said he felt cheated out of a legacy. He had a photo of the person involved, which is now buried with his letter in the garden. She turned his boredom into joy. The best was a patient who wanted to burn a letter on the beach. It was very wet, but on the way home, she saw a dog on the sidewalk, so she used the paper to remove it and put it in the trash. She felt better afterwards.

Janie Penn-Barwell

Eastleigh, Hampshire As a cyclist, much of the anger I see (and hear) is from car and van drivers. Will auto accessory manufacturers start selling dashboard-mounted shredders for those with anger management issues?

Sam White

Lewes, East Sussex My solution if you're angry? Write it and send it as an email to the Guardian letters desk.

Mike Pender

