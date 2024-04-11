AUKUS partners focus on Indo-Pacific security in shaping joint capabilities > US Department of Defense > Department of Defense News

Maintaining peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific serves as the key factor guiding the selection of advanced capabilities to be pursued as part of the AUKUS security partnership between the US, UK and Australia, senior officials said yesterday.

Justin McFarlin, deputy assistant secretary of defense for international engagement and industry, detailed the key criteria for decision makers as the three countries begin to collaborate with industry in shaping the path forward for increasing joint capabilities and interoperability within the partnership.

“It's really about maintaining peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific,” McFarlin said, underscoring the main goal behind the security partnership during a panel discussion at Sea-Air-Space 2024, an exhibition hosted by the Navy League in National Harbor, Maryland. .

The partnership was agreed in September 2021, launching a multi-phase approach to fostering technology exchanges between the three countries and building Australia's nuclear-powered submarine force.

Under the first pillar of the plan, Australia will buy three Virginia-class, conventionally armed, nuclear-powered submarines in time to replace its current fleet of diesel-electric submarines in the 2030s.

The three countries will also develop a state-of-the-art platform designed to combine and use their shared submarine technology. “SSN-AUKUS”, as the future platform is known, is planned to be commissioned by the UK in the 2030s and by Australia in the 2040s.

The second pillar of the agreement focuses on developing joint capabilities to further enhance interoperability between participating nations with a focus on cyber capabilities, artificial intelligence, quantum technologies and additional underwater capabilities.

McFarlin said that as the US, UK and Australia further define their technology requirements under the second pillar, they remain laser-focused on selecting technology that is relevant to all three nations while maintaining a focus on the Indo-Pacific.

“Our focus is maintaining peace and stability in that region,” he said.

Additionally, McFarlin said the technology selected must add mutual value to all participating nations.

“As we look at new opportunities, we're very focused on what is [the] The difference of AUKUS will make it better in a tripartite way than if it's just bilateral or one country doing it,” he said.

Shimon Fhima, the director of strategic programs for the UK Ministry of Defence, also described his focus on selecting technology that will pay dividends in the three countries with a focus on maintaining regional security.

“In thinking about the capabilities that we invest in, it has to be something that will maintain the strategic balance of security in the Indo-Pacific,” he said.

Fhima echoed McFarlin in describing his criteria for skills that add value to fighters across the partnership.

“It's really important that we get better together,” he said. “Therefore, the sum of our parts must be much greater than us working it individually.”

McFarlin and Fhima were joined on the panel by Michael Vaccaro, US State Department deputy assistant secretary for defense trade controls, and Stephen Moore, first assistant secretary for AUKUS advanced capabilities for the Australian Department of Defence.

The officials spoke a day after the defense ministers of the three countries announced that they are considering cooperation with Japan in pursuing advanced capabilities specifically under the second pillar of AUKUS.

In a joint statement on Monday, defense ministers cited its “strengths and close bilateral defense partnerships with all three countries” as factors in the decision.

In one joint press conference With Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio at the White House today, President Joe Biden said Japan's potential involvement in pursuing advanced capabilities under AUKUS adds important steps in strengthening defense cooperation.

In addition to exploring Japan's potential cooperation in the AUKUS partnership, Biden announced that the US, Japan and Australia will collaborate on creating an air defense network architecture. The US and UK will also embark on trilateral military exercises with Japan.

“All of this represents a new benchmark for our military cooperation in a variety of capabilities,” Biden said.

During Tuesday's panel, officials noted that expanding AUKUS Pillar 2 to include additional partners had been a consideration from the beginning, and that the three countries looked forward to further discussions with Japan on how they could collaborate on projects. special.