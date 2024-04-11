International
Marriott International accelerates growth in Poland with more than 10 openings anticipated in the pipeline
The expected additions will add more than 1,200 rooms to the company's global portfolio
2/2
Presentation of Le Meridien Krakow Royal
Marriott International, Inc., announced its plans to expand its portfolio in Poland with the expected addition of more than 10 properties in the coming years, including the debut of two brands – Le Mridien and Element Hotels by Westin – on the market . The anticipated openings will further increase the company's footprint in the country, where it currently has a portfolio of 24 properties and over 4,500 rooms across 12 brands and eight cities – Warsaw, Sopot, Krakow, Poznan, Katowice, Wroclaw, Gdynia and Szczecin. The planned expansion is also in line with the strategic development of the company's portfolio of luxury, premium and select services in key leisure and business destinations in the Eastern European region.
Jerome Briet, Chief Development Officer, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Marriott International commented: “Marriott International remains focused on growing and diversifying its portfolio of brands and experiences in Poland to meet the strong demand for travel there across the country With our attractive portfolio of brands, world-class distribution platform and Marriott Bonvoy, our award-winning travel program, we continue to drive strong growth opportunities with franchisees and franchisees in the market.
Marriott continues to see strong growth momentum for its premium brands in Poland. The company anticipates bringing Le Mridien's European heritage and elegant signature programs to the country with the expected opening of Le Mridien Krakow Royal in 2025. The company also plans to expand the presence of its Collection brands in the market with the anticipated opening of a Tribute Portfolio hotel in Warsaw and an Autograph Collection hotel in Wroclaw. Plans also include the addition of a second Renaissance hotel, with one slated to open in Gdansk's Old Town.
Selected utility brand companies also continue to be a strong driver of growth in the Polish market. Element by Westin is expected to make its debut in the country this spring with the opening of Element by Westin Wroclaw, which will meet the demand for extended stay accommodation in the market. Four Points by Sheraton builds on its current portfolio with anticipated openings in Poznan and Wroclaw in 2025. Playful brand Moxy Hotels is slated to open its fifth property on the market next year with a hotel in central Warsaw.
In addition, Marriott also plans to further expand its luxury portfolio in Poland with the anticipated addition of its second Luxury Collection property, H15 Luxury Palace, a luxury collection hotel, which will be located within the Lubomirski Palace in the city history of Krakow.
Briet added, “We are seeing significant growth in the market through conversion opportunities, which further underscores the trust that owners have in Marriott International and the reputation of our world-class brands. More than half of our development pipeline in Poland features from conversion and readapter -use projects.
Poland is home to the company's 12 brands, each of which serves different experiences to traveler segments. Brands currently present in the country include: Luxury Collection in the luxury segment; Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Renaissance Hotels, Autograph Collection, Tribute Portfolio and Westin in the premium segment; Courtyard by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, Moxy Hotels and AC Hotels by Marriott, in the selected services segment.
Note on Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States federal securities laws, including statements related to expected future project openings and portfolio growth; expected brand debuts in certain markets; our development pipeline; future growth opportunities; demand trends and expectations; and similar statements about anticipated future events and expectations that are not historical facts. We caution you that these statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to numerous evolving risks and uncertainties that we may not be able to predict or assess accurately, including risk factors that we identify in our filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K or Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. Any of these factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations we express or imply in this press release. We make these forward-looking statements as of the date of this press release and undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
About Marriott International
Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA and includes a portfolio of more than 8,800 properties across more than 30 leading brands in 139 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts worldwide. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy, its highly acclaimed travel program. For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com. Additionally, connect with us at Facebook and @MarriottIntl at X AND Instagram.
Media contact
Chandan Belani
Senior Director, PR Development Europe, Middle East and Africa
Marriott International
[email protected]
|
Sources
2/ https://news.marriott.com/news/2024/04/11/marriott-international-accelerates-growth-in-poland-with-more-than-10-anticipated-openings-in-the-pipeline
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Cult Parisian fashion brand Szane launches pop-up in Georgetown
- Governor Ivey Announces $115 Million Two Rivers Lumber Sawmill Project, Creating 130 Jobs in Coosa County
- Apple plans to open iPhones and repair them with used parts
- Marriott International accelerates growth in Poland with more than 10 openings anticipated in the pipeline
- OHA study: No link between coronavirus vaccine and cardiac death | News
- Donald Trump finally goes to trial
- China seeks progress with India on border after Modi's comment to Newsweek
- Top Chef: Wisconsin Episode Three Recap: How Austin's Chefs Did It
- WAC Winter All-Academic List includes 14 members of the Aggie Swim and Dive program
- RIP PAUL WATTENBERG: MAESTRO OF MEN’S SUITS
- Stock market today: Wall Street rebounds after its fall as Big Tech takes back the reins
- JD.com stacks up 1 billion yuan in cash incentives to attract more creators and organizations – Retail Technology Innovation Hub