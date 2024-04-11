Marriott International accelerates growth in Poland with more than 10 openings anticipated in the pipeline

The expected additions will add more than 1,200 rooms to the company's global portfolio

Marriott International, Inc., announced its plans to expand its portfolio in Poland with the expected addition of more than 10 properties in the coming years, including the debut of two brands – Le Mridien and Element Hotels by Westin – on the market . The anticipated openings will further increase the company's footprint in the country, where it currently has a portfolio of 24 properties and over 4,500 rooms across 12 brands and eight cities – Warsaw, Sopot, Krakow, Poznan, Katowice, Wroclaw, Gdynia and Szczecin. The planned expansion is also in line with the strategic development of the company's portfolio of luxury, premium and select services in key leisure and business destinations in the Eastern European region.

Jerome Briet, Chief Development Officer, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Marriott International commented: “Marriott International remains focused on growing and diversifying its portfolio of brands and experiences in Poland to meet the strong demand for travel there across the country With our attractive portfolio of brands, world-class distribution platform and Marriott Bonvoy, our award-winning travel program, we continue to drive strong growth opportunities with franchisees and franchisees in the market.

Marriott continues to see strong growth momentum for its premium brands in Poland. The company anticipates bringing Le Mridien's European heritage and elegant signature programs to the country with the expected opening of Le Mridien Krakow Royal in 2025. The company also plans to expand the presence of its Collection brands in the market with the anticipated opening of a Tribute Portfolio hotel in Warsaw and an Autograph Collection hotel in Wroclaw. Plans also include the addition of a second Renaissance hotel, with one slated to open in Gdansk's Old Town.

Selected utility brand companies also continue to be a strong driver of growth in the Polish market. Element by Westin is expected to make its debut in the country this spring with the opening of Element by Westin Wroclaw, which will meet the demand for extended stay accommodation in the market. Four Points by Sheraton builds on its current portfolio with anticipated openings in Poznan and Wroclaw in 2025. Playful brand Moxy Hotels is slated to open its fifth property on the market next year with a hotel in central Warsaw.

In addition, Marriott also plans to further expand its luxury portfolio in Poland with the anticipated addition of its second Luxury Collection property, H15 Luxury Palace, a luxury collection hotel, which will be located within the Lubomirski Palace in the city history of Krakow.

Briet added, “We are seeing significant growth in the market through conversion opportunities, which further underscores the trust that owners have in Marriott International and the reputation of our world-class brands. More than half of our development pipeline in Poland features from conversion and readapter -use projects.

Poland is home to the company's 12 brands, each of which serves different experiences to traveler segments. Brands currently present in the country include: Luxury Collection in the luxury segment; Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Renaissance Hotels, Autograph Collection, Tribute Portfolio and Westin in the premium segment; Courtyard by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, Moxy Hotels and AC Hotels by Marriott, in the selected services segment.

