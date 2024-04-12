International
Mexico calls on the International Court of Justice to exclude Ecuador from the UN Court News
Mexico has appealed to the International Court of Justice to remove Ecuador from the United Nations, following a late-night police raid on its embassy in Quito.
President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Mexico filed a complaint with the court on Thursday, calling Ecuador's actions a violation of international law.
The court, in accordance with the United Nations Charter, must approve the exemption and must not have a veto, Lopez Obrador told a news conference.
On social media, Mexican Foreign Minister Alicia Barcena echoed the president's statement, saying Ecuador must be held accountable for the flagrant violation of the inviolability of our embassy and attacks on our staff.
The letter and spirit of international law is the guide for our steps, she wrote.
The Mexico case centers on a controversial police raid that resulted in the capture of former Ecuadorian Vice President Jorge Glas, who had taken refuge in the Mexican embassy in Quito to avoid arrest.
Embassies are considered protected areas. Although they are not foreign soil, a common misunderstanding of international law places them off limits to local police.
This, in turn, allows embassy staff to carry out their work without fear of arrest or harassment by local authorities.
The 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, for example, states: Premises e [diplomatic] the mission will be untouchable. Agents of the host state may not enter them except with the consent of the head of mission.
However, this immunity rule has also been used by political dissidents and other figures to avoid arrest by taking refuge in a foreign embassy.
Glas, for example, has been convicted twice on bribery and corruption charges. He was sentenced in 2017 to six years in prison and again in 2020 to eight years in prison.
Since December, Glas had sought refuge in the Mexican embassy, and shortly before his arrest on Friday, President Lopez Obrador had offered him political asylum in Mexico.
But late Friday night, Ecuadorian police scaled the wall of the Mexican embassy, bursting through its doors and pointing a gun at one of its diplomatic chiefs.
Video released by the Mexican government on Wednesday shows the officer, diplomat Roberto Canseco, thrown to the ground as he tried to block police vehicles leaving the embassy with Glas inside.
Mexico has since called for Ecuador's suspension from the UN. He said the suspension should be lifted only after Ecuador makes a public apology acknowledging its violations of basic principles and norms of international law.
President Lopez Obrador's administration also severed diplomatic relations with Ecuador as a result of Glass's arrest.
Other countries and international organizations have also expressed concern and outrage over the police raid, calling it a violation of international law.
On Tuesday, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said, based on security footage of the police raid, his government believes the actions were wrong.
The Organization of American States (OAS) also issued a statement saying that strict compliance with international law governing diplomatic relations is essential.
Furthermore, OAS Secretary General Luis Almagro suggested that the situation with Glas should have been handled differently.
Neither the use of force, the illegal entry of a diplomatic mission, nor the detention of an asylum seeker are peaceful ways to resolve this situation, he said.
However, Ecuador has defended its decision to attack the Mexican embassy. President Daniel Noboa's government has questioned whether Glas met the requirements to receive political asylum, and it reaffirmed its commitment to fight corruption within its borders.
Ecuadorian Foreign Minister Gabriela Sommerfeld also said that a public apology is not something that is being discussed at the moment.
Meanwhile, Glas has been on hunger strike in his prison in Guayaquil. He was briefly hospitalized on Monday.
Rafael Correa, the former president in whose administration Glas served, said the former vice president had attempted suicide after his arrest.
Correa himself lives in exile in Belgium and faces a prison sentence in his native Ecuador, also on corruption-related charges.
