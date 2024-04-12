Before OJ Simpson's Hollywood fame, international infamy, he was a San Francisco treat

The death of OJ Simpson, his family announced on social media on Thursdayhas brought back memories not only of the infamous double murder he was accused of, but also of his San Francisco roots and hero status before his association with crime turned him into a rogue.

Orenthal James Simpson was born in San Francisco in 1947 and grew up in the housing projects of the city's Potrero Hill neighborhood. His parents, Jimmie and Eunice Durden Simpson, separated when Simpson was a young child. He developed rickets and wore homemade leg braces by the age of five, giving him a bow-legged stance.

The condition did not prevent him from developing early into the athlete that would catapult him into the national consciousness. His first ignited his athletic prowess at the Potrero Hill Recreation Center.

“Black kids were welcome in that gym and that's where most of them spent their time,” one resident told CNN in 1995. OJ's formative years, his first 15 years, were spent in projects and in the gym playing sports.

At Galileo High School, Simpson was an all-town halfback and appeared to be on his way to a football scholarship. However, Simpson was a member of a street gang called the Persian Warriors and told Rolling Stone in 1977 that he was arrested three times during his teenage years, the last time in 1964. After that arrest, Simpson met his idol, San Francisco Giants star Willie Mays, who changed his life by having Simpson hang out with him for a day and urging him to change his ways.

“He'd say, 'You've got so much talent.' And I really wanted to be a professional baseball or football player,” Simpson told Rolling Stone. “The point that came to mind was, Hey man, Willie was from Alabama where there was nothing. And he told me, “Only your skill can get you through. You've got the skill. Don't mess it up, man.'”

His subpar high school grades caused college recruiters to pass over his football skills, so Simpson enrolled at City College of San Francisco, where he would later be named to the Junior College All-American team. He parlayed that success into a spot at the University of Southern California, where he played in 1967 and 1968, winning a number of awards including the Heisman Trophy, Maxwell Award, two-time unanimous All-American, two-time All-Pac-8. , and two-time UPI Player of the Year. USC also retired his No. 32 jersey.

As he rose to stardom during the upheavals of the late 1960s, Simpson would carefully avoid controversy. In a 1967 KPIX interview with Simpson, he is asked about his reaction to political statements made by college contemporaries Lew Alcindor (before he became Kareem Abdul-Jabbar) and San Jose State University track star. , Tommie Smith, about a possible boycott of the 1968. Olympics.



KPIX Archive: OJ Simpson comments on athletes making political statements in 1967 interview 01:45

“Well, um, I don't see how…well, I guess Lew could participate. I don't know, but [if it’s] what they think is right, I think they should follow their convictions,” Simpson said. “I don't want to get involved in it because I'm not on the right track. I'm in track, but when it's time for the Olympics, I'll be in football. So I have no comment on this issue.”

Shortly after leaving USC for the National Football League in 1969, Simpson returned to his alma mater Galileo High when the school named its football stadium after him and retired his No. 28 football jersey.

Simpson was the first pick in the 1969 AFL-NFL draft and went to the Buffalo Bills where he would build his Hall of Fame career over nine seasons, winning nearly every award there was to win and breaking the NFL rushing record- for one season. By 1977, injuries were taking their toll on Simpson's body, but he would play two more seasons for his hometown 49ers.

A crowd of photographers surround OJ Simpson as he waves goodbye to San Francisco football fans at Candlestick Park before playing his last game at the stadium, December 9, 1979. Bettmann/Getty Images



Simpson was returned to San Francisco in exchange for a series of draft picks in what would later be seen as one of the worst trades in NFL history. The man who used to sell 49ers tickets outside Kezar Stadium was a shell of his former self as a Niner. In 1979, the 49ers held an “OJ Simpson Day” at Candlestick Park for his last home game before retirement. His last game in Atlanta saw him carry the ball just twice for 12 yards.

San Francisco 49ers running back OJ Simpson walks off the field for the last time and accepts the crowd's reaction at Atlanta's Fulton County Stadium, December 16, 1979. Bettmann/Getty Images



By then, Simpson was already acting in films and television and had established his own film production company. He was becoming just as famous for his ubiquitous Hertz rental car ads. Among his many film roles was that of a chief security officer at a San Francisco high-rise in the 1974 disaster film. Terrible hell.

The Towering Inferno, poster, US poster art, top from left: Steve McQueen, Paul Newman; bottom left: William Holden, Faye Dunaway, Fred Astaire, Susan Blakely, Richard Chamberlain, Jennifer Jones, OJ Simpson, Robert Vaughn, Robert Wagner, 1974. LMPC



Simpson's legacy as an athlete and actor was forever changed after the 1994 murders of his ex-wife Nicole Brown and her friend Ronald Goldman in Los Angeles. Rather than his exploits on the football field and on the screen, the San Francisco native will always be remembered for his infamous slow-speed chase, his acquittal in the trial of the century and the subsequent finding of responsibility for their deaths.

Simpson eventually went to prison after being convicted of breaking into a hotel room at gunpoint with accomplices and stealing sports memorabilia from a dealer. He was sentenced to 33 years in prison he was paroled after just nine years.

In 1995, a resident of Simpson's Potrero Hill neighborhood told CNN, “When you've been touched so positively by a man of his stature and you see all the warmth that's stayed with him over the years, it's hard to think of him as anything other. .”

A mural celebrating Potrero Hill at the intersection of 17th and Connecticut streets at one point featured Simpson wearing his 49ers uniform. At various points after his release, vandals splashed red paint on the effigy and painted horns on Simpson's head. Eventually, it was painted over, figuratively removing it from the neighborhood's history.

A popular figure on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, Simpson's last social media post was from Las Vegas on February 11, appearing in a video wearing a 49ers jersey to predict a win of San Francisco over the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl. LVIII. In the video, he thanks the people he says asked about his health, saying that although he was “dealing with some issues” his health was good and that he would be back on the golf course in a few weeks .

Simpson's death was noted by an attorney for the Goldman family, who said they will continue to seek to collect on the $33.5 million civil judgment against him.

“He died without remorse. We don't know what he has, where he is, or who's in control,” attorney David Cook told The Associated Press. “We're going to take where we're at and get on with it.”