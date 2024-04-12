International
The economic burden of childhood verbal abuse by adults is estimated at $300 billion globally
Childhood verbal abuse by adults costs society an estimated $300 billion (£239 billion) a year globally, show findings presented at the first international conference on childhood verbal abuse, organized by UCL, Words Matter and the World Health Organization (WHO).
of Words matter: Impact and prevention of childhood verbal abuse The conference marks the first time that experts from around the world have come together to focus attention on the lifelong damage of childhood verbal abuse and the need to develop solutions.
Verbal abuse in childhood includes behaviors that can be harmful to a child's well-being, such as belittling, yelling, and threatening language.
The new study, led by Professor Xiangming Fang (China Agricultural University and Georgia State University) used data from the US Centers for the Prevention and Control of Violence Against Children Surveys in four countries: Cambodia (1,212 participants), Kenya (1099 participants), Colombia (1415 participants) and Moldova (906 participants), to analyze the effects of childhood verbal abuse on selected health outcomes, including mental distress, self-harm, drug use and problem drinking.
The study then estimated disability-adjusted life years (DALYs) lost (the total amount of healthy life years lost due to people dying prematurely or living with a disability caused by a common disease or community health problem) due to health outcomes attributed to childhood verbal abuse to estimate its economic burden.
These DALY losses were then converted to a monetary value — assuming that one DALY was equal to the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) per capita.
The average economic burden of childhood verbal abuse across the four countries was found to be 0.34% of GDP. When this figure was applied to global GDP, it equated to about $300 billion annually.
Meanwhile, DALY losses for outcomes attributable to childhood verbal abuse were significantly greater than the corresponding estimates for breast cancer and liver cancer in the four countries studied, and similar to disability-adjusted life-years lost. from hypertensive heart diseases.
Conference Chair Professor Peter Fonagy (UCL Psychology & Language Sciences), said: “Verbal abuse of children by adults is very common, but it is one of the most important modifiable causes of mental health disorders across the lifespan.
“Treating it gives us a powerful lever to prevent mental health disorders and their huge cost to both the UK and the global economy.
“I'm delighted that with the charity Words Matter, we have an organization finally focusing on this problem. Greater awareness of childhood verbal abuse has the potential to dramatically reduce the economic and psychological burden of psychiatric disorders.”
Previous research by experts at UCL and Wingate University* found that childhood verbal abuse can be just as damaging as other forms of abuse and have significant negative impacts on children's mental and physical health and development – leading to anxiety, depression, eating disorders, self-harm, substance abuse and even suicide.
Professor Xiangming Fang said: “The economic burden of childhood verbal abuse by adults that we have quantified clearly highlights the shocking hidden cost of the harm it causes to children throughout their lives. However, this is likely to be a a significant underestimate given the impact of childhood word abuse on several outcomes, including health care utilization costs and legal system costs, which were not included in the analysis due to lack of data.
“There is clearly a significant opportunity for economic growth by ending childhood verbal abuse and by revealing these numbers, we hope that this form of childhood maltreatment will be given the attention it deserves. Vital is now undertaking more research and investing funds and resources to prevent so that the cost to society can be reduced.”
Jessica Bondy, Founder of Words Matter, said: “For too long, childhood verbal abuse by adults has flown under the radar, yet it is all around us. We hope this conference will help put the issue on the map and spur action. It is possible to end childhood verbal abuse with greater awareness, understanding and cooperation around the globe to find solutions. We must act now, given the lifelong impact on mental health and well-being and children and the monumental cost to society. Let's build children up, not tear them down and create a better future for children.”
Tim Loughton MP, Chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Children and former Children's Minister, said: “By convening this conference, the work of Words Matter and its expert advisers is filling a gap in understanding the harm that can be caused children by the way adults communicate with them and ways to prevent While we are all too familiar with the harm done to children as a result of physical violence, verbal abuse is more insidious and widespread, affecting many people, the health whose mind is already deeply affected. due to the covid pandemic.
“We all have a duty of care to treat children with respect and that includes the words and language we use with them. This conference highlights how words really matter and how, if used badly, they can have serious implications sustainable for our children and our economy.”
Former Health Secretary and Chief Executive of the NHS Confederation and currently Opposition Whip, Lord Philip Hunt of Kings Heath said: “All children deserve to grow up happy and healthy, but millions are suffering verbal abuse from adults, which has been hidden for too long. In the shadows. Thanks to the work of Words Matter, we now know that this is not only affecting children's mental health and development, but also, as this new study shows, at a cost of great for society as a whole. We all want children to develop armed with the tools to lead safe and productive adult lives, and the words they hear from adults are so important in building self-confidence and trust. By shining a light on this abuse, lives can and will be changed.”
Limitations of the study
$300 billion is likely a significant underestimate given the impact of childhood verbal abuse on several outcomes, including health care utilization costs and legal system costs, which were not included in the analysis due to a lack of data. data.
Additionally, the costs associated with chronic diseases such as diabetes, heart disease and cancer were not taken into account.
Many risk factors can contribute to the occurrence of any disease. When a disease is attributed to these factors, the maximum attribution is limited to 100%. However, if multiple risk factors are included and overlap, the sum of DALY estimates for all risk factors can exceed 100%. Failure to fully account for these interrelationships could potentially result in overestimation of the numbers.
The field lacks reliable longitudinal data to assess the long-term consequences of childhood verbal abuse.
The lack of high-quality cohort studies that adopt a life-course perspective in evaluating economic data may lead to a substantial underestimation of the economic impact of childhood verbal abuse.
Prioritizing the collection of longitudinal data on the consequences of childhood verbal abuse should be a major focus of future efforts.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2024/04/240411130322.htm
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- South Africa's WeBuyCars debuts on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, aims for growth
- The economic burden of childhood verbal abuse by adults is estimated at $300 billion globally
- Australia records zero deaths for the first time
- Xi Jinping meets Ma Ying-jeou in Beijing
- Stable, peaceful India-China relations important, says PM Modi
- Cannes presents the film by Lanthimos, Coppola and Trump “The Apprentice”
- ECA Fashion Show Puts Edmonds Stores and Boutiques on the Catwalk
- 52 aftershocks were recorded in New Jersey after a 4.8 magnitude earthquake
- Donald Trump issues Social Security warning
- Prabowo meets Jokowi again, Gerindra: his name is Bestie, he talks every day
- Larry Ellison's Skydance Media set to buy Paramount
- University of North Carolina Athletics