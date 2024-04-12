Edison International Celebrates Edison Scholars 2024 | Edison International





Contact: Media Relations (626) 302-2255 [email protected] ROSEMEAD, Calif., April 11, 2024 – After being named Edison Scholars 2024 by Edison International, 30 high school seniors are one step closer to realizing their dreams. The new class of Edison Scholars has been awarded $1.5 million in scholarships from Edison International to help them pursue a college career in science, technology, engineering or mathematics (STEM). Since 2006, the Edison Scholars Program has provided scholarships to students in the Southern California Edison service area who are passionate about STEM study and committed to making a positive impact in their communities and fields of interest. Each Edison Scholar receives $50,000, paid over four years, and the opportunity to apply for a paid summer internship with SCE after completing their first year of school. “I am amazed by the ambition of these students and the energy that drives them to make our world a better place through STEM,” said Pedro J. Pizarro, president and CEO of Edison International. “Bringing life-changing news to students and their families is a special moment and it's a privilege to be a part of their journey. These students are extremely bright and I look forward to seeing the contributions they make.” Scholars received the good news with surprise award presentations in person by Edison representatives while surrounded by family, friends and educators. For many, like scholar Erik Villa of Whittier High School, the scholarship enables them to turn their dreams into reality. “I want to bridge the gap and make sure we create equal opportunities for young aspiring engineers. “Every student, regardless of their school's resources or support at home, should have the opportunity to explore the STEM field,” said Villa. In addition to the presentations, Edison International will celebrate the 2024 Edison Scholars at a spring reception held at its company headquarters in Rosemead. Highlights from the surprise appearances can be found here. The 2024 Edison Scholars are: Name of the student gymnasium Xiomara A La Torre Newport Harbor High School Jad Abdel Nour South Hills High School Jordan Arellano Centennial High School Hannah Chu Valencia High School Alice Dos Santos Canyon Springs High School Kevin Gewaid Upland High School Adam Hacker Redwood High School Quinn Hartman Marina High School Riley Houser Citrus Valley High School Jasmine Jimenez Avalon High School Sarina Khara Sherman E. Burroughs High School Roy Kim Brea Olinda High School Victoria Lee South Pasadena High School Eileen Lin Eleanor Roosevelt High School Millie Lombera Theodore Roosevelt High School Brigitte Lopez Marco Antonio Firebaugh High School Shantel Marantes Colton High School Dante Marzett Lighthouse International Preparatory School Adonijah Paul High Chaparral Charlize Powell San Pedro High School Anelle Priebe-Garcia Dos Pueblos High School Christian Rodriguez Channel Islands High School Chalcidan Samuel Knight High School Stephen Speyer Lawndale High School Name Tanner Mira Kosta High School Carlos Valencia Adolfo Camarillo High School Eric Villa Whittier High School Ruby Wu John A. Rowland High School Andy Yu Los Osos High School Junze “Jenny” Zhang Bonita High School Edison International has awarded $16.5 million in scholarships to 790 students, fully funded by its shareholders. The Edison Scholars Program is one of the company's major philanthropic efforts as part of its commitment to create access to STEM careers and encourage younger generations and underrepresented communities to participate in the transition to a the future of clean energy. For more information, visit Edison Scholars 2024 Spotlight Page. About Edison International Edison International (NYSE: EIX) is one of the nation's largest electric utility holding companies, providing clean and reliable power and energy services through its independent companies. Headquartered in Rosemead, California, Edison International is the parent company of Southern California Edison Company, a utility that provides electricity to 15 million people throughout Southern, Central and Coastal California. Edison International is also the parent company of Trio, a global energy consulting firm providing integrated sustainability and energy solutions to commercial, industrial and institutional clients.

