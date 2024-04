International award-winning author to visit Skagit Valley College – News

Mount Vernon, WA – Colombian American poet Carlos Andres Gomez, star of HBO's Def Poetry Jam and Spike Lee's #1 Inside Man with Denzel Washington, will perform his original work on April 17 at 12:45pm in McIntyre Hall. The event is free and open to the public. Gómez is the author of “Sonnyfor which he was awarded the INDIA Gold Medal in Foreword and International Book Award in 2020, as well as the coming-of-age memoir “Man Up: Reimagining Modern Manhood,” released by Penguin Random House in 2012. His most recent book, “FRACTURE,” was selected by Pulitzer Prize winner and 19th American Poet Laureate Natasha Trethewey as the winner of the Felix Pollak Prize in Poetry. Originally from New York City, Gómez has performed at more than 1,000 colleges, universities, independent schools and companies in 47 US states and headlined shows in 27 countries on six continents. He has been featured on NPR, PBS, TEDx, Upworthy, Central Park SummerStage and in partnership with John Legend ABOUT High orientationa program to combat bullying and advocate inclusive masculinity among high school students. A former social worker and public school teacher, Gómez first made a name for himself winning at the Apollo Theater's celebrated Amateur Night and later as a member of the popular Nuyorican Poets Café slam team. In 2008, he collaborated with Tony Award-winning tap dance legend Savion Glover on Broadway. Gómez earned a bachelor of arts in history at the University of Pennsylvania and a master of fine arts in creative writing at Warren Wilson College. “Carlos Andres Gomez has created spaces in industries that have historically excluded people of color,” said Alondra Batista, Cardinal Achievement Program trainer in SVC's Office of Equity and Inclusion. “Our hope is that providing this space for black men allows them to share perspectives that may be completely new to them.” Those who identify as male, masculine, transmasculine and/or non-binary are strongly encouraged to participate; however, all are welcome. Register at https://shorturl.at/agHL3. For more information on the author, visit www.CarlosLive.com.



