Global tourism investment trends and opportunities

UN Tourism members advance agenda for Europe as region leads global recovery National European tourism authorities have met to advance joint solutions to the biggest challenges facing tourism, as well as the opportunities offered by the returning sectors after the pandemic. Read more UN Tourism presents the Tourism Investment Guidelines for Albania UN Tourism has once again focused on tourism investments, bringing together public and private sector leaders in Tirana. Global Code of Ethics for Tourism As a fundamental frame of reference for responsible and sustainable tourism, the Global Code of Ethics for Tourism (GCET) is a comprehensive set of principles designed to guide key stakeholders in tourism development. Addressed to governments, the travel industry, communities and tourists, it aims to help maximize the sectors benefits while minimizing its potentially negative impact on the environment, cultural heritage and societies around the globe. Quantifying tourism in city destinations This joint UN Tourism and WTCF report assesses the current situation and challenges of collecting and reporting tourism data at the city level through the review and analysis of 22 case studies of city destinations covering Africa, the Americas, Asia and the Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. UN World Tourism Barometer for Tourism International tourism recovered 88% of pre-pandemic levels in 2023, supported by strong pent-up demand. After a strong rebound in 2023, international tourism is expected to fully recover to pre-pandemic levels in 2024

INNOVATION A Webinar to learn about community tourism in Colombia The Community Tourism Innovation Challenge in Colombia remains open for registration. However, on April 18, UN Tourism and Colombia's Ministry of Industry, Trade and Tourism will hold a webinar to discuss the sector in communities. Innovation meeting in Cuba In a few days, on April 29, innovation will be present within the regional commission of the Americas in Varadero (Cuba) at the seminar "Encouraging tourist development through innovation in community tourism". EDUCATION New courses in the Online Tourism Academy UN Tourism's commitment to education continues in the Online Tourism Academy, where students can find new courses, such as Negotiations in Tourism, taught by the University of York. Last call for the first Bachelor Promotion in International Sustainable Tourism Next autumn, students from the first promotion of the Bachelor in International Sustainable Tourism will begin studies in the first degree that has the direct participation of UN Tourism and the experience of the University of Applied Sciences and Arts of Lucerne (HSLU) . InveStment Launch of the Guidelines for Tourist Investments in Albania The UN Tourism has presented during the regional commission of Europe held in Tirana, Tourism Doing Business, investment in Albania, a guide for the promotion of foreign direct investments (FDI) in the tourism sector. Tourism investments in Europe are highlighted in Tirana Three panels with experts and speakers of the highest level composed the meeting for investments in tourism held these days in Albania.

