Global Responsibility: A Path to a Connected Future

During spring break, I traveled to South Korea and China to meet with parents, students, teachers, and educators in both countries. The purpose of the trips was to further increase our schools' commitment to global responsibility and awareness. I first traveled to South Korea with Cory Becker-Kim, MPA's international student program coordinator, to establish a stronger presence in the Korean education market and introduce MPA to interested students and parents. Our goal there was to showcase the unique approach to education that defines MPA: a holistic, experiential, liberal arts education that nurtures the whole child.

In China, I had the privilege of visiting eight schools and one university and met with a number of school leaders and education officials. Throughout my visit, I enjoyed engaging in deep discussions about the future of education and the importance of global citizenship. I was struck by the genuine interest in our educational approach, particularly our focus on fostering responsibility and global citizenship.

Global responsibility is a key anchor of our schools' mission statement. It is also part of the first priority of 2024DEPARTMENT, our strategic plan: Empowering students to live, learn and thrive in today's complex, global society. This commitment is rooted in our belief that we must prepare our students for the world that awaits the world of subjects that requires global thinking, effective communication and responsible contributions.

At MPA, our approach to fostering global responsibility is multifaceted:

We cultivate an appreciation and understanding of different cultures, fostering empathy, respect and tolerance.

We empower students to analyze complex global issues, enhancing their critical thinking and problem-solving skills.

We promote the idea of ​​global citizenship, encouraging students to take action to address global challenges.

We prepare students for future careers in a globalized workforce by equipping them with the necessary skills and knowledge.

We educate students about global issues, human rights and sustainable development, contributing to a more peaceful and sustainable world.

We prepare students to live and work in multicultural societies by helping them develop communication, collaboration and cultural skills.

As Ive previously said, the creation of a formal partnership between MPA and a school in China has been under consideration for nearly two years. I am pleased to share that MPA is currently establishing a partnership with Vanke Meisha Academy (VMA) a Chinese international school located in Shenzhen, China.

I have had the pleasure of spending considerable time at VMA, making two trips to Shenzhen to explore VMA, and have gotten to know the school, their administration, and their teachers very well. Additionally, several MAP administrators and teachers participated in a series of virtual meetings to further assess the fit between the two schools. I am convinced that VMA is a good match for MPA and I am excited to create an official partnership.

VMA is widely regarded as one of the top independent schools in Asia based on the quality of its students, faculty and college enrollment. For example, two VMA students just gained acceptance from the University of Cambridge this month, continuing the trend of acceptance from Cambridge, Oxford and Ivy League universities in the US. liberal arts education.

A partnership with VMA will have many advantages:

Cultural exchange opportunities that allow students, faculty, and staff from both schools to learn about Chinese or American culture, language, and traditions.

Collaborate on educational projects, exchange teaching methods and share resources, enriching the learning experience for students and teachers in both schools.

Networking opportunities for students, teachers and administrators that can lead to future collaborations and partnerships.

Increased professional development opportunities for faculty and staff for both schools.

Provide joint courses when possible.

Increase in Chinese international students pursuing MPA.

The partnership with VMA will deepen our commitment to global responsibility and help students gain a broader perspective on global issues and develop a deeper understanding of different cultures and viewpoints by interacting with students from another country .

I feel strongly that we have an obligation to prepare our students for the fast-paced and ever-changing world that is theirs, including the ability to think globally, communicate effectively and contribute responsibly. Fostering global responsibility is essential to preparing students to thrive in an increasingly interconnected and interdependent world, where global challenges require global solutions.

I am happy to offer three opportunities to learn more about this exciting partnership:

The leadership of VMA will visit MAP during the week of April 29-May 3. Look for an invitation to an informal reception with them sometime that week. More information will follow.

I also invite you to join me at one of two special HeadSpace gatherings to learn more about global education and the partnership with VMA. Mark your calendars for Tuesday, April 16 at 8:15 a.m. in the Martin Lenz Harrison Library or Wednesday, April 24 at 3:15 p.m., also in the Martin Lenz Harrison Library.

Together, we are building a brighter future that is interconnected, inclusive and empowered by global responsibility.

Day of cultural celebration

If you've walked the halls this week, you've undoubtedly noticed the flags of countries around the world adorning the corridors. Today, we celebrate the many cultures and people that make up the mosaic that is MPA. The Cultural Celebration, sponsored by the MPA Parents Association, is an opportunity for MAP families to share the food, clothing, art and traditions of their culture and family, and for all MPA families to learn more about each other. Our commitment to global responsibility begins here at MPA, fostering an appreciation of the diverse cultures represented in our community.