Digital Humanities Librarian @ University of Florida International Libraries – News & Events





Florida International University is one the highest public university that drives real talent and innovation in Miami and globally. Very high research activity (R1) and high social mobility come together at FIU to raise and accelerate student success in a global city focusing on the areas of environment, health, innovation and justice. Today, FIU has two campuses and multiple centers. FIU serves a diverse student body of more than 56,000 and 290,000 Panther alumni. US News and World Report ranks dozens of FIU's programs among the nation's best, including international business at No. 2. Washington Monthly ranks FIU among the top 20 public universities that contribute to the public good . Digital Humanities Librarian Florida International University Libraries (FIU Libraries) serve as the intellectual heart of our students' academic journeys, providing pathways to knowledge and discovery, ultimately paving the way for student success. Our libraries provide essential resources essential to research and innovation, fostering collaborative research efforts and supporting researchers throughout the research lifecycle. FIU Libraries is steadfast in its mission to be a catalytic leader in the field of data, information, knowledge management and digital technology. We are dedicated to empowering students and researchers in their pursuit of learning, discovery, exploration and creation. Florida International University Libraries is seeking applicants for the role of Digital Humanities Librarian. This position will be part of our team of professionals dedicated to digital scholarship, with a focus on supporting research, teaching and learning in the humanities and social sciences. The ideal candidate will work collaboratively with library colleagues and act as a liaison to academic units across campus. Responsibilities include providing training, facilitating project development, and providing consultation on current and emerging methods of digital scholarship. Serving as the Libraries' expert on new tools and methodologies for humanities research, the Digital Humanities Librarian will actively engage in outreach and campus initiatives, fostering strong connections with faculty and students by providing service support various digital exchanges. Accountability Supports digital literacy programs and initiatives through Digital Scholar Studio by developing tutorials and video tutorials, as well as providing presentations, classroom instruction, and regularly scheduled workshops on topics related to digital humanities tools and methodologies Maintains the Digital Scholar Studio network and relationships with faculty, researchers, students, and staff through newsletters, emails, etc. Identifies and evaluates new digital humanities tools and methodologies

Offers individual consultations and training for students and lecturers

Fosters and maintains relationships with the university community, as well as with peer institutions involved in humanities research and scholarship

Assists students, faculty and researchers in planning successful, creative and sustainable digital projects

Participate in grant writing and other funded activities related to the digital humanities Manages the physical resources of the Digital Scholar Studio (DSS), including equipment acquisition, space planning, and coordination for classes, workshops, and events

Participate in strategic planning for physical space and services offered through Digital Scholar Studio with relevant campus stakeholders Engage in scholarly activities through presentations, conferences, seminars, workshops, or other activities that increase professional knowledge in the field of digital humanities

Serves the library and/or institution by contributing to meetings and the work of committees

Serves the library profession through involvement in professional organizations and through collaborative efforts with other information professionals

Performs other duties and special projects assigned by the director and assistant director Minimum requirement ALA-accredited Master of Library Science (MLS or MLIS) degree

Demonstrated experience with digital humanities and/or digital scholarship tools and methodologies

Strong sense of teamwork and ability to work cross-departmentally with library and university stakeholders Desired qualifications Demonstrated leadership qualities and experience in creating and overseeing project workflows and implementation

Two or more years of professional experience working with digital collections or digital scholarship

Has demonstrated initiative, flexibility and creativity

Experience in developing and delivering seminars and other training

Experience working with lecturers and students

Familiarity with copyright and open access issues

Excellent oral and written communication skills

Second Master or Bachelor in Humanities GRAND Open Rank Qualified candidates are encouraged to apply to the job opening ID 531861 IN https://facultycareers.fiu.edu/ and attach a cover letter and biography. Candidates will be required to provide the names and contact information of at least 3 references who will be contacted as determined by the search committee. Applications will be accepted until the position is filled.

