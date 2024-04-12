

A court in Vietnam sentenced real estate tycoon Truong My Lan on Thursdayto death for her role in a 304 trillion dong ($12.46 billion) financial fraud case, the largest in history, state media reported.

Her trial, which began on March 5 and ended earlier than planned, was a dramatic result of an anti-corruption campaign that ruling Communist Party leader Nguyen Phu Trong has pledged for years disappeared.

Lan, the chairman of real estate developer Van Thinh Phat Holdings Group, was found guilty of embezzlement, bribery and breach of banking regulations at the end of a trial in the business center of Ho Chi Minh City, state media said.

We will continue to fight to see what we can do, a family member told Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity. Before the verdict, he had said that Lan would appeal against the sentence.

Lan had pleaded not guilty to embezzlement and bribery charges, Nguyen Huy Thiep, one of Lan's lawyers, told Reuters.

She will certainly appeal the verdict, he added, noting that she was sentenced to death on the embezzlement charge and 20 years each on the other two charges of bribery and breach of banking regulations.

Vietnam imposes the death penalty mainly for violent crimes, but also for economic crimes. Human rights groups say it has executed hundreds of convicts in recent years, mostly by lethal injection.

Thanh Nien newspaper said 84 defendants in the case received sentences ranging from three years' probation to life in prison. Among them is Lans' husband, Eric Chu, a Hong Kong businessman, who was sentenced to nine years in prison, and her niece who received 17 years.

Lan started out as a cosmetics trader in the central market in Ho Chi Minh City, helping her mother, she told judges during the trial, according to state media.

She later founded her real estate company Van Thinh Phat in 1992, the same year she married, according to state media.

She was found guilty, along with her accomplices, of siphoning more than 304 trillion dong from the Saigon Joint Stock Commercial Bank (SCB), which she effectively controlled through dozens of proxies, despite rules strictly limiting large stakes in the lender. , according to investigators.

From early 2018 to October 2022, when the state bailed out SCB after a bailout triggered by Lans' arrest, it embezzled large sums by arranging illegal loans to shell companies, investigators said.

The defendants' actions not only violate the property management rights of individuals and organizations, but also put the SCB under scrutiny, eroding people's trust in the leadership of the Party and the State, state newspaper VnExpress quoted the jury as saying.

The bank is currently backed by the central bank and faces a complex restructuring, under which authorities are trying to establish the legal status of hundreds of assets that were used as collateral for loans and bonds issued by VTP. The bonds alone are worth $1.2 billion.

Some ofaSSETSare high-end properties, but many others are unfinished projects.

Before its fall from grace, it had played a key role in Vietnam's financial world, being involved in the previous bailout of troubled SCB more than a decade before contributing to the new banking crisis.

She was found guilty of bribing officials to persuade authorities to look away, including paying $5.2 million to a senior central bank inspector, Do Thi Nhan, who was sentenced to life in prison.

Vietnam's bribery crackdown, dubbed the Burning Furnace, has seen hundreds of senior government officials and high-profile business leaders prosecuted or forced to resign.

Corruption is so widespread that in some provinces many people say they pay bribes just to get medical services at public hospitals, according to a recent survey by the UN Development Program and other organizations.