Chris Packham on Asian wasps: there are bigger enemies than these bovver buzzers | Invasive species





The Asian bumblebee is fast becoming the gray squirrel or Japanese knotweed of the UK's insect fauna. From the panicked response to the appearance of this insect, one would think it was a giant monster. In fact, Asian wasps are smaller than native UK wasps and can be identified by their orange faces, yellow-tipped legs and darker abdomens. Their diet is other flying insects, and they will hover outside the hives and chew on large numbers. An invader on UK shores, first seen there in 2016, this invertebrate, which is native to Asia but believed to have arrived in France at the turn of the millennium on a cargo ship, is reviled, hated and is persecuted for being in the wrong place. . Now, they are thought to have settled in the UK after the earliest sighting this year, which suggests a queen wasp has overwintered there. Entomologists fear this means it is now impossible to eradicate them, and the main attack is beekeepers, who understandably dislike insects that eat bees. I think this is not altogether a reason to insult a creature; for example, many have enjoyed the colorful bee-eaters that have been nesting more frequently in the UK recently due to climate change. In fact, our native wasp eats bees, and ate mine all summer last year, but never affected the hives. Although the Asian hornet has a brutally effective way of dispatching bees, and there are some shocking videos of the invader sitting outside hives to decapitate unsuspecting workers, there are more pressing issues facing our pollinators. The understandable fear of bees has caused a frenzy about Asian bumblebees and with more panic from beekeepers, it is likely that the government will draw up a plan to expel all the hated insects in Rwanda. But is it just me, or has anyone else noticed that there is a global biodiversity crisis and far more pressing issues to worry about than a little honey? What about the vast cocktail of chemical pesticides sprayed over our landscape? The UK government has just given permission for the fourth time to use a bee-killing pesticide banned for use in the EU. skip past newsletter promotion The most important stories of the planet. Get all the environmental news of the week – the good, the bad and the essential Privacy Notice: Newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertising and content funded by external parties. For more information, see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and Google Privacy policy AND Terms of Service apply. after promoting the newsletter This, it is important to note, will kill far more of our pollinators than these beautiful and brutal noises. Welcome to Guardians UK's Invertebrate of the Year competition. Between April 2nd and April 12th we're profiling the extraordinary invertebrates that live in and around the UK. Voting will open at midnight on Friday 12 April to decide who our favorite invertebrate is at the moment, with the winner announced on Monday 15 April

