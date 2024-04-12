BA student walking the world | News, Sports, Jobs

International
By John Hartsock
Bellwood-Antis High School junior Gracie Rice has already made her mark in weightlifting at both national and international competitions, and she hopes to outdo herself this May when she competes for the second time in her life in the International Weightlifting Federation for youth weightlifting. The championships.
Rice, 17, will compete Saturday, May 25, in the 59-kilometer (129-pound) division at the event, which will be held in Lima, Peru and will feature the best weightlifters ages 13-17 from the whole world.
Last year, Rice competed in her first world event for Team USA, placing 20th overall in the 55-kilometer (121-pound) category among all female competitors at the event held in Albania.
Rice competes in two weightlifting events—the snatch and the shot put—and her total score in an event is determined by her scores in each of those two events.
Rice trains under Fred Dorman at Dorman's Sports Performance facility in Altoona, and both she and Dorman will make the trip to Peru this May. They will fly out of Pittsburgh on May 20th, with a stop in Houston, Tex., en route to Peru, before returning to the area on May 26th.
Both Dorman and Rice think she can do even better at this May event than she did last year.
“I'm very excited about this opportunity,” Rice said. “My goal at worlds this time is to step up with more confidence than last year, having been to worlds before, and increase my total score from last year's event.”
Rice received a total score of 142 at last year's world competition in Albania, scoring a total of 142 kilograms – 79 in the running event and 63 in the snatch.
“I'd like to get close to 160 total this year, but that would be a perfect day on all six lift attempts — three in each competition,” Rice said. “So I'll understand if I don't make 160, but hopefully I can at least get close to that.”
Dorman said Rice, who won her second career national weightlifting championship in the 16-17 age group last June in Colorado Springs, Colo., has made steady progress.
“She won her second national championship last year coming back from a big deficit, which was great, and she's really started to take her training from the beginning of this year to prepare for the world,” Dorman said.
“She did really well at the world meet last year and I think she'll have an even better meet this year,” Dorman said. “She's a year older, a year stronger and has trained a lot for this meet.”
After the world competition in May, Rice will compete again in the national tournament, which will be held this June in Pittsburgh. She also has an excellent chance to qualify for the Pan American Championships as a member of the United States team. The Pan-Am race will be held this August in Ecuador.
“I can qualify for the Pan-Am event through what I do this year at worlds, but my performance at last year's national event will also count, so I should already be on the Pan-Am roster,” Rice said. . “But I hope to increase my ranking on the Pan-Am list by doing well again at the world competition.”
An online sale of T-shirts and hoodies is being held this year to help fund Rice and Dorman's trip to Peru. The t-shirts feature a digital image on the front of the shirt or hoodie of Rice competing in last year's world event.
On the back of the shirt or hoodie is a list of all those area businesses and individuals — including family members and friends of Rice — who have provided financial support for her endeavor.
Shirts and hoodies can be purchased by logging on to either Rice's Facebook page or Dorman's Facebook page, and sponsorship funds for the trip to Peru will be accepted through the end of April.
Rice is extremely grateful for all the support she has received that has helped her continue to pursue excellence on a big stage in weightlifting.
“I'm super grateful for the opportunity to be able to go somewhere like (Peru), because it's definitely expensive,” Rice said. “I'm super grateful for all the love and support I've received from family, friends and even people who don't know me.”
