The Percussion Ensemble Spring Concert explored a beautiful mix of sounds from around the world. Students performed a variety of music by international composers on April 10 in Yeager Recital Hall. Percussion instruments included percussion, cymbals, gongs, hand drums, shakers, marimbas and more.

Ensemble director and music instructor Isaac Pyatt focused on the complexity of sound from different instruments to create harmony. He said that a talented musician can change any object to create beautiful melodies. Pyatt said he hopes it can transform students' experiences and enhance their musical journey through percussion.

It was a lot of energy and a lot of excitement, especially in the second half of the program, Pyatt said. And lots of beautiful colors that showcase all the different sounds that can be made from a percussion ensemble.

Pyatt said percussion instruments have influenced his music career since the sixth grade. He pursued his passion in college to discover the great possibilities that percussion offers. Pyatt encourages students to learn about different forms of chamber music.

They can take their past musical knowledge, learn technique and percussion colors by playing this ensemble, Pyatt said. As well as developing impressions of people with percussion throughout their lives, developing their skills and having fun making music together with all these different players that come from all over campus.

Ruth Cruz | Elon News Network Director Isaac Pyatt explores Brazilian mythology with the section Ney Rosauros Mitos Brasileiros on April 10 at Yeager Recital Hall. Sophomore Joey Krucke plays the bongos in the lower left corner.



Freshman Jeanne Blau is a band scholar and has participated in many musical performances. She said that the Percussion Ensemble offers a new challenge to improve her skills with these instruments.

I really like music, said Blau. I think the percussion ensemble is a good way to get more into it. It's a good challenge for me. Many parts are more abstract or a little more difficult. I enjoyed the hands-on connection with the instruments that allowed me to improve my skills.

Blau played gong on Aurora Borealis, which featured works by American composer Marilyn Bliss. The result had a powerful, quiet and mystical aspect. Bliss explores the beauty and unpredictability of the northern lights with a medley of gentle sounds. Blau said it was a great experience to pursue her interest in hitting.

That's a great way to start, Blau said. Everyone should play instruments because it's super fun. It's been a lot of practice and a lot of work. So I'm glad I did it and it feels good.

Sophomore Joey Krucke is a music performance major who has been a member of the Percussion Ensemble for the past four semesters. For the spring concert of the ensembles, he was part of Mitos Brasileiros, where the work of Ney Rosauro was performed. The music in this section shares a story from Brazilian folklore. Rosauro's track brings the characters to life with a mix of haunting, upbeat and exotic sounds from Brazil.

Krucke said growing up in music influenced their passion for percussion.

Music has been a very big part of my life for as long as I can remember, Krucke said. It is definitely a great passion of mine. I really enjoy playing music, one of my favorite things is to just walk up to an instrument and play it. I love having the opportunity to be a part of these ensembles, to contribute to them and to be a part of that part of that sound.

Krucke played percussion instruments such as xylophone, marimba and bongos. He said he was eager to participate in future ensembles that explore the variety of sounds it offers.

Freshman Lexi Francis found this opportunity to connect with friends and learn more about percussion instruments. She said this allowed her to develop musical skills beyond the trombone.

“Definitely my first time participating in percussion ensemble performances,” Francis said. It's really just about having fun with the people you're friends with. It's just about learning new things and having new experiences, part of the reason we play music is because it's more . This allows us to try a variety of music instead of just sticking with the same old instruments.