Snipers of the 101st Airborne Division participate in international competitions
PARNU, Estonia – They strike fear into the hearts of enemies, invisible but eliminating targets with precision and skill. Snipers have been popularized and even romanticized in popular culture, exhibiting exceptional strength, adaptability, and skill in the execution of their duties for the protection of ground forces. Elite military and professional long-range shooters are always working on their craft and recently had the opportunity to compete, network and learn from other snipers at the Estonian Defense League Phase II Long Range Shooting Championship Series of Long Distances, held at the Estonian Defense Forces Kikepera Training Area, near Parnu, April 6, 2024.
Dozens of snipers from Estonia, France and the United States took part in the competition. Representatives of the United States were Sgt. Aaron Fouts, Sgt. Joseph Abeyta, Sgt. Blake Spaulding and Spc. Brell Patterson, all infantrymen assigned to Hatchet's Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 187th Rakkasans Infantry Regiment Leader, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) , supporting the 3rd Infantry Division.
The competition included six classes: sniper (200 meters to 400 meters), semi-automatic precision shooter (300 meters to 600 meters), precision bolt jammer (300 meters to 800 meters), Sniper Magnum (400 meters to 1000 meters), free class (300 meters to 1000 meters), and precision shooting 1000 meters. Scores were calculated based on the grouping and zeroes the shooters achieved or how their bullets hit the target. Aim at the displayed rings, with each ring equal to different dots.
Snipers put their skills to the test, not only in skill, but also in their ability to adapt to adverse weather conditions on a cold, dreary, rainy April day.
The most challenging part of today's competition was definitely the weather, said Patterson, a native of Hoover, Alabama. “It wasn't ideal conditions here, but we battled through it and had a mental strength. The wind was a little crazy today as well. That was probably the biggest challenge we faced today.
The competition was also a chance to build relationships between NATO allies.
It's a great honor to represent 1-187 and my country and build relationships at these races, said Abeyta, a native of Los Angeles, California. It's amazing to be in the spotlight, to show other countries, to get their knowledge and to build these relationships. It's amazing to put all these little tactics and techniques that we learn together in a competition to show that they were very capable, to represent our unit and to show what our unit is really made of.
Hatchet Company snipers appreciated the opportunity to gain the trust of other NATO allies.
It shows the other countries that are here that they can trust us and that we will be there the day they need us, said Spaulding, a native of Denver, Colorado.
Long before Hatchet Company snipers appeared in competition, they trained at their ranges.
We go out to our organic ranges, we run these qualifying tables, we try to train, we read information about it, Abeyta said. What you put in your mind is what you will get. I can attribute most of my success to actual training and the constant grind, so to speak, of building our craft and making it as pristine and polished as possible.
To prepare for a competition like this, it takes unit-level training, sticking to your fundamentals and taking them to the competition, not getting nervous once the competition starts, said Fouts, a Shawnee native. Kansas.
The skirmishers fired the M110 Semi-Automatic Sniper System, which contains .308 caliber ammunition.
Physical fitness is a big thing in being a good sniper, in my opinion, Patterson said. Mental toughness, we had a lot of challenges and difficulties today that we had to deal with, and just thinking on your feet and using your environment to your advantage.
Spaulding also embraced what it takes to be a good sniper.
It takes discipline, Spaulding said. It definitely takes someone who is willing to go through the tough stuff to make sure the mission can happen; someone who is smart and able to handle the physical attributes you need to be on the battlefield.
The woman paid off for Abeyta, who placed second in the Sniper Magnum category with a .300 Winchester Magnum, which included targets from 400 meters to 1,000 meters. Crash placed third in the semi-automatic category, firing the M110 SASS.
I want to thank my teammates, said Abeyta. We couldn't know as much as we did without picking each other's minds, so this is the best possible thing; teammates to help you, seeing what different things you can do to be successful, and that definitely helped a lot in getting at least second place.


