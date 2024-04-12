New multi-million pound action plan launched to protect the River Wye

The Minister for Agriculture has today (12 April 2024) announced a new plan to better protect and conserve the River Wye for future generations, including up to £35 million in funding and the appointment of a new river champion and taskforce.

The River Wye and its surrounding area is loved by residents and visitors, however, the river's condition is declining due to pressures including climate change, invasive species and pollution from various sources, including from farms across the catchment. The government is rushing to intervene after the status of the River Wye Special Area of ​​Conservation (SAC), which covers the English stretch of the river, was downgraded to unfavorable last year.

The River Wye Action Plan sets out a series of measures to start protecting the river immediately from pollution and to put in place long-term plans to restore it for future generations. This includes requiring large poultry farms to export manure away from areas where it would otherwise cause excessive pollution and providing up to 35 million in grant support for on-farm poultry manure incinerators in the Special Area catchment. Wye storage to facilitate the export of poultry litter where necessary.

Combustion of poultry manure provides a renewable energy source and converts the manure into a nutrient-rich ash, which is a valuable fertilizer that is easier to transport and use on farms – reducing the risk to the environment. Any new combustion unit will need approval and we will work with local stakeholders and regulators to ensure strong environmental and human health protection assessments.

The Minister for Agriculture has also appointed former Member of the European Parliament, Anthea McIntyre CBE, as River Champion in the Wye catchment. As a resident of the Wye catchment and having represented the West Midlands region as an MP for eight years, Anthea will bring a deep understanding and appreciation of local issues, particularly in the water and agriculture sectors.

In this role, she will bring together key organizations and partners to protect and restore the Wye, including supporting a long-term catchment plan. This will involve working alongside the local Watershed Partnership and citizen scientists, who have already made great progress in bringing farmers and other land managers together around a long-term plan to restore the river.

The River Wye Action Plan builds on important measures already in place under our Water Plan and agricultural schemes to help farmers accelerate their transition to more sustainable farming practices.

Agriculture Minister Mark Spencer said:

The River Wye is facing real challenges, which is why the Government is taking action to restore this important landscape and ensure it is better protected for future generations. Our plan will dramatically reduce the amount of nutrients entering the river, primarily by helping farmers switch to more sustainable practices. This will include providing up to 35m for on-farm poultry waste incinerators and testing the use of emerging technology to help farmers share organic nutrients with their neighbours. I am also delighted to announce the appointment of Anthea McIntyre, who as a local and former West Midlands MP will lead the Government's action on the ground to improve the health of the river.

River Champion Anthea McIntyre CBE said:

I am very honored to have been appointed as a River Wye Champion and look forward to working with all the committed partners in the Wye catchment to improve the quality of our vital river. Having lived by the River Wye since I was a teenager and representing the area for many years, I am determined to work in partnership with all stakeholders to ensure that the river is restored and protected for future generations.

Marc Lidderth, Area Director for West Midlands, Environment Agency said:

The River Wye is a beautiful and important part of our landscape, our resources and community wellbeing. The introduction of this comprehensive plan enables the Environment Agency to capitalize on its already ongoing work with partners, local farmers and environmental groups to tackle declining water quality in the catchment. Together we can advance the long-term solutions needed to restore this vital waterway. Since April 2023, the Environment Agency has carried out over 500 farm inspections across the Wye catchment, helping farmers to comply with legal requirements and resulting in more than 315 actions identified to improve farm practices. These range from improved sludge storage to better nutrient management. Our regulatory work will continue across the Wye, with Environment Agency officers inspecting farms as well as using technology such as satellite imagery and drone footage.

Emma Johnson, Deputy Director for West Midlands, Natural England said:

A healthy and thriving River Wye and catchment are key to nature recovery in Herefordshire, benefiting both wildlife and people. We are pleased to see further action being implemented by the Government to support the wide range of partners working to restore the Wye. Natural England is providing positive advice for nature by supporting hundreds of farms within the Wye catchment as part of the Catchment Sensitive Farming program and by supporting the Wyescapes and Wye Valley Ridge River Landscape regeneration projects in the area, as well as developing the local regeneration strategy. Herefordshire nature.

Further actions outlined in the plan include:

Creating a level playing field for the export of poultry manure from intensive poultry farms with over 40,000 birds by reforming the Environmental Permit Regulations.

Proving the concept of a circular economy in manure nutrients with the potential added benefit of increasing rural renewable energy through a carefully supported micro anaerobic digester (AD) pilot farm trial.

Promote soil and nutrient conservation in local fields with new actions in the Sustainable Agriculture Incentive (SFI) in summer 2024, including No Till arable farming.

Providing 1.5 million development funding for local Wyescapes and Wye Valley Ridge Riverscape Restoration projects over the next two years (subject to projects passing registration checks).

Securing funding for the Restoring Our Rivers project and the Arrow Valley Diversity Project, delivered with local partners in the next financial year.

Working with partners in academia, agriculture and the third sector (both in England and Wales) to produce new evidence on how farmers can mitigate pollution, including phosphate embedded deeper in the soil structure.

The excellent work of citizen scientists has helped the government better understand the challenges facing the river and this Plan aims to build on their efforts to prevent and reverse damage.

Improved nutrient management will also bring benefits to farmers, such as reduced reliance on inorganic fertilizers, a major input cost for farmers. We will continue to work closely with the community and partners in England and Wales to ensure we are taking the necessary steps to better protect the river.