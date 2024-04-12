Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has unveiled plans to revitalize Australian manufacturing by making more things here with clean energy and Australian resources. This will include targeted funding and a new law titled the Made in Australia Future Act.

This is a direct response to global change to reduce climate pollution and a huge win for climate organizations like ours, who are advocating for more clean energy and clean industries to build Australia for generations to come. .

What do we know so far?

The Future Made in Australia Act aims to revitalize manufacturing in Australia by turbocharging clean manufacturing, industry and energy like solar and wind. This will include government support for specific local industries to drive investment, create jobs and seize the opportunity of an Australian-made future.

“This is exactly the kind of leadership Australia needs to tackle climate pollution, create clean jobs and ensure a brighter future for our children. In the US we have seen similar policies dramatically increase investment and create tens of thousands of new jobs. As one of the sunniest and windiest countries in the world, this is a huge opportunity for Australia.” – CEO of the Climate Council, Amanda McKenzie

The Climate Council has a plan for how Australia can cut climate pollution by 75% by 2030 across all sectors of our economy and set Australia up for success for generations to come.

What does Australia's designed future mean for climate pollution?

Details about this plan will be revealed in the coming weeks. In the meantime, here are three key things to know about the announcement:

Filling clean industries: The world is going through a new industrial revolution. The industries we need to reduce climate pollution – like making batteries, electric vehicles, solar panels and wind turbines, or clean ways to make steel, aluminum and other essential materials – are all growing. It is important that Australia responds to these massive changes happening around the world and seizes the opportunities they present.

The law will support the work of the young woman Zero Net Authoritywhich drives investment in renewable, sustainable energy projects and retrains workers so we have the right skills and people available to grow clean industries.

Building on existing progress: Australia can play a major role in this once-in-a-lifetime shift to a clean global economy. We were on the right track, with 40% of the energy in our main electricity grid now coming from renewables and growing investment in industries such as green hydrogen and solar panel manufacturing. By creating the building blocks for new clean industries, we can do much more to power our next era of prosperity and reduce climate pollution.

This act will direct Government support to accelerate investment in targeted areas and provide certainty for Australian businesses, building on previous Government investment announcements such as:

Reducing climate pollution: when governments invest in smart ways that build on our national advantages in clean energy and manufacturing know-how, we can reduce climate pollution and develop new clean industries. According to the Climate Council's detailed plan to reduce climate pollution, we can halve industrial climate pollution by 2030.

The world is already moving to reduce climate pollution, with the United States, Japan, the European Union and many other countries taking big steps to repower their industries with clean energy. As one of the sunniest and windiest countries on Earth, now is Australia's opportunity to seize the decade and make the most of our abundant clean energy resources and deep manufacturing know-how.