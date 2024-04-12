Connect with us

Cass's review of medical care provided to children with gender dysphoria is published. Here's what he found

There has been much discussion this week about the adequacy of the medical care provided to children with gender dysphoria and whether change is needed.

It was prompted by a landmark inquiry into gender-affirming care provided through the National Health Service [NHS] in England, directed by well-known pediatrician Hilary Cass.

The report's findings are designed to reshape the way publicly funded care is delivered to young people in England.

Her report, known as the Cass Review, runs to hundreds of pages and calls for sweeping changes to the way the NHS provides treatment for young people through its gender clinics.

In short, it recommends that the service significantly limit the prescribing of drugs known to block puberty for people under 18, and that patient care be multidisciplinary and focused on mental health support rather than medical interventions.

It's a recommendation NHS England adopted last month, pending the findings.

“We have concluded that there is insufficient evidence to support its safety or clinical effectiveness [puberty blockers] to make the treatment routinely available at this time,” NHS England wrote in March.

A simple graphic showing blue and pink paper doll lines intersecting on a fuzzy purple doll.

In her report, Dr Cass said she made the recommendations because of a lack of scientific evidence for long-term use of the medication.

“NHS England recommends that access to [puberty blockers] for children and youth with gender nonconformity/dysphoria should only be available as part of research.”

Before the change, the drugs were prescribed to patients with gender dysphoria in England. Although, according to UK media, it was estimated that fewer than 100 people were under the drug through the NHS. Those patients will be allowed to continue taking them.

In her report, Dr Cass said she made the recommendations because of a lack of scientific evidence for long-term use of the drugs.

“You should have the same standards of care as everyone else in the NHS, and that means basing treatments on good evidence,” Dr Cass wrote, addressing gender dysphoric children directly.

“I am disappointed by the lack of evidence on the long-term impact of taking hormones from an early age; the research has disappointed us all, most importantly you.”

A smiling woman with short blonde hair, glasses and a simple necklace.

Pediatrician Hilary Cass conducted the review.(SUPPLY)

Dr Cass's findings were based on a series of systematic reviews of medical evidence and international treatment guidelines undertaken by the University of York.

“This is an area of ​​extremely poor evidence, and yet the results of studies are exaggerated or misinterpreted by people on all sides of the debate to support their point of view,” she wrote.

As part of the work, the researchers identified 23 guidelines published between 1998 and 2022 that contained recommendations for children and young people with gender dysphoria, four of which were international, three were regional and 16 were national.

Dr Cass went on to call on the scientific community and patients taking puberty blockers to come together to study their use.

As a result, questions are being asked about whether these findings should have implications in other countries, such as Australia, where gender-affirming care is available.

Will things change in Australia?

It is not excluded, but there is deep resistance.

In Australia the review has been accepted, but most doctors and institutions, even the government, have warned against applying the findings here, arguing that the settings are too different.

Mark Butler wearing a red suit and tie stands in front of the Australian and local flags during the press conference

Health Minister Mark Butler said clinical pathways in Australia were different to those offered in the UK.(ABC News: Ian Cutmore)

Here, puberty blockers are subsidized only for patients who have certain types of cancer or those who experience early puberty. However, patients can access it without subsidies.

Health Minister Mark Butler described the Cass Review as “significant” but said clinical pathways in Australia were different to those offered in the UK.

“The clinical treatment of transgender children and adolescents is a complex and evolving field in which long-term evidence to inform treatment protocols is still being developed,” he said.

