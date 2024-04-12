Cass's review of medical care provided to children with gender dysphoria is published. Here's what he found

Briefly: The Cass review was published this week, looking at the National Health Service in England and calling for sweeping changes to the way treatment is provided to young people with gender dysphoria.

There has been much discussion this week about the adequacy of the medical care provided to children with gender dysphoria and whether change is needed.

It was prompted by a landmark inquiry into gender-affirming care provided through the National Health Service [NHS] in England, directed by well-known pediatrician Hilary Cass.

The report's findings are designed to reshape the way publicly funded care is delivered to young people in England.

Her report, known as the Cass Review, runs to hundreds of pages and calls for sweeping changes to the way the NHS provides treatment for young people through its gender clinics.

In short, it recommends that the service significantly limit the prescribing of drugs known to block puberty for people under 18, and that patient care be multidisciplinary and focused on mental health support rather than medical interventions.

It's a recommendation NHS England adopted last month, pending the findings.

“We have concluded that there is insufficient evidence to support its safety or clinical effectiveness [puberty blockers] to make the treatment routinely available at this time,” NHS England wrote in March.

In her report, Dr Cass said she made the recommendations because of a lack of scientific evidence for long-term use of the medication.

“NHS England recommends that access to [puberty blockers] for children and youth with gender nonconformity/dysphoria should only be available as part of research.”

Before the change, the drugs were prescribed to patients with gender dysphoria in England. Although, according to UK media, it was estimated that fewer than 100 people were under the drug through the NHS. Those patients will be allowed to continue taking them.

“You should have the same standards of care as everyone else in the NHS, and that means basing treatments on good evidence,” Dr Cass wrote, addressing gender dysphoric children directly.

“I am disappointed by the lack of evidence on the long-term impact of taking hormones from an early age; the research has disappointed us all, most importantly you.”

Pediatrician Hilary Cass conducted the review.(SUPPLY)

Dr Cass's findings were based on a series of systematic reviews of medical evidence and international treatment guidelines undertaken by the University of York.

“This is an area of ​​extremely poor evidence, and yet the results of studies are exaggerated or misinterpreted by people on all sides of the debate to support their point of view,” she wrote.

As part of the work, the researchers identified 23 guidelines published between 1998 and 2022 that contained recommendations for children and young people with gender dysphoria, four of which were international, three were regional and 16 were national.

Dr Cass went on to call on the scientific community and patients taking puberty blockers to come together to study their use.

As a result, questions are being asked about whether these findings should have implications in other countries, such as Australia, where gender-affirming care is available.

Will things change in Australia?

It is not excluded, but there is deep resistance.

In Australia the review has been accepted, but most doctors and institutions, even the government, have warned against applying the findings here, arguing that the settings are too different.

Health Minister Mark Butler said clinical pathways in Australia were different to those offered in the UK.(ABC News: Ian Cutmore)

Here, puberty blockers are subsidized only for patients who have certain types of cancer or those who experience early puberty. However, patients can access it without subsidies.

Health Minister Mark Butler described the Cass Review as “significant” but said clinical pathways in Australia were different to those offered in the UK.

“The clinical treatment of transgender children and adolescents is a complex and evolving field in which long-term evidence to inform treatment protocols is still being developed,” he said.

“Everyone, including the states and territories that are responsible for these services in Australia, will take time to consider this review that has just been published.”

In 2020, the Australian government rejected calls for a national inquiry into gender affirmation care for young people, saying it was concerned it would negatively impact their wellbeing.

This followed advice from the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners, which warned that such an investigation would not increase scientific evidence but would further harm vulnerable patients.

Who is skeptical of the review's findings?

A recurring bone of contention is about the quality of existing research. Some lawyers and doctors argue that the available data is strong enough, despite the Cass Review suggesting otherwise.

Associate Professor Ada Cheung said there was no merit in conducting a similar review in Australia.(ABC News)

The head of the Trans Health Research group at the University of Melbourne, Associate Professor Ada Cheung, said she saw no merit in conducting a similar review here.

“The Cass report goes against the consensus of professional medical associations around the world and I don't think it is relevant to practice in Australia,” she said.

“It minimizes the risk of denial of treatment for youth with gender dysphoria and limits their options by placing limits on their access to care.”

Associate Professor Cheung said, unlike the UK, Australia already had a coordinated multidisciplinary approach to care, where puberty blockers were provided as part of specialist hospital-based teams, as recommended by Australian guidelines.

“The way gender affirming care is accessed and delivered in Australia is fundamentally different to the NHS.”

The Royal Children's Hospital Melbourne, which wrote the guidelines, declined to comment for this story.

The head of Transcend Australia, the national body for trans, gender diverse and non-binary youth, suggested the review excluded good research.

“Families deserve to be provided with all available evidence about medical treatment, which the Cass Review has failed to do by excluding a significant amount of global research,” Transcend Australia CEO Jeremy Wiggins said.

Dr Portia Predny, from the Australian Trans Health Professional Association, agreed, adding that applying the findings here would be “wrong” because the review looked specifically at the NHS in England.

“In Australia, our guidelines for gender affirming care for young people now prioritize holistic, individualized and person-centred care, involving multidisciplinary teams of clinicians with all kinds of areas of expertise to help and support young people to navigate their gender journey,” said Dr Predny.

Who supports the findings?

In the UK, the review has been widely welcomed by senior academics and the medical profession. However, some doctors and advocates are concerned that patients will be blocked from getting the care they need.

The findings were cautiously welcomed by Ashley Grossman, an emeritus professor of endocrinology at the University of Oxford.

“It may be that a small number of these children need long-term reassignment, but the routine treatment of puberty block for this use has not yet been adequately studied, and many of these children may have other problems for which they need help with,” Prof Grossman said.

“More carefully conducted clinical trials are needed in order to understand how and when such agents are justified and provide benefit.”

There is also a division in Australia.

Dr Jillian Spencer has long advocated against gender-affirming medical interventions.(Four corners: Mat Marsic)

Dr Jillian Spencer is a child and adolescent psychiatrist who has long advocated against gender-affirming medical interventions and welcomed the review's findings.

“I think it signals a return to cautious, evidence-based treatment approaches rather than activist-driven treatment approaches,” she said.

She also remained critical of the services provided by specialist gender clinics here.

“There has been a failure to recognize the risks and harms of children in transition,” she said.

Dr Spencer stepped down from clinical duties at Queensland Children's Hospital last year and is awaiting the outcome of an investigation into a complaint from a young transgender patient.

She is contesting the action with a case to be heard by the Queensland Industrial Relations Commission.

Speaking to the ABC, Dr Spencer cited FOI documentation showing there were 172 prescriptions initiated for puberty blockers last year at the Queensland Gender Service and said she was concerned by the rate.

“The lesson for Australia is that we have to find a way to freely discuss health care issues, regardless of their sensitivity. In this case, children have been harmed by the mainstream media and the government is unwilling to consider the concerns that have been raised in repeatedly by health professionals and parents for many years.”

The Australian Medical Association declined to comment, but issued a statement from earlier this year saying, “people who are LGBTQIASB+ thrive in healthcare environments where they feel safe, affirmed, respected and understood”.

He also called for greater access to gender-affirming treatment.

The ABC has also approached the RACGP for comment.

