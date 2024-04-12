Vietnam sentences real estate tycoon to death in its biggest fraud case everExBulletin







Thanh Tung/AP

Thanh Tung/AP HANOI, Vietnam Real estate tycoon Truong My Lan was sentenced to death on Thursday by a court in southern Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh City in the country's biggest-ever financial fraud case, state media Vietnam Net said. The 67-year-old chairman of the real estate company Van Thinh Phat was formally charged with fraud worth $12.5 billion, nearly 3% of the country's 2022 GDP. Lan illegally controlled the Saigon Commercial Joint Stock Bank between 2012 and 2022 and authorized 2,500 loans that resulted in $27 billion in losses for the bank, state media VnExpress reported. The court asked her to compensate the bank $26.9 million. Despite the mitigating circumstances, this was a first-time offense and Lan participated in charitable activities, the court attributed its harsh sentence to the seriousness of the case, saying Lan was at the head of an orchestrated and sophisticated criminal enterprise that had serious consequences without the possibility of the money being recovered, VnExpress said. Her actions “not only violate the property management rights of individuals and organizations, but also push SCB (Saigon Joint Stock Commercial Bank) into a state of special control; erode people's confidence in the leadership of the Party and the State,” VnExpress quoted the judgment as saying. Her niece, Truong Hue Van, the chief executive of Van Thinh Phat, was sentenced to 17 years in prison for helping her aunt, and Lan's husband, Eric Chu Nap-kee, who is from Hong Kong, was sentenced to nine years jail. Lan and her family founded Van Thing Phat in 1992 after Vietnam shed its state economy in favor of a more market-oriented approach that was open to foreigners. She started by helping her mother, a Chinese entrepreneur, sell cosmetics in Ho Chi Minh City's oldest market, according to state media Tien Phong. Van Thinh Phat will grow to become one of the richest real estate firms in Vietnam, with projects that include luxury residential buildings, offices, hotels and shopping malls. This made it a key player in the country's financial industry. She orchestrated the 2011 merger of the beleaguered SCB bank with two other lenders in coordination with Vietnam's central bank. The court found that she used this approach to obtain cash from SCB. She indirectly owned more than 90% of the bank, a charge she denied, and approved thousands of loans to “shell companies,” according to government documents. These loans were then returned to her, state media VnExpress reported, citing the court's findings. She then bribed officials to cover her tracks, she added. Former central bank official Do Thi Nhan was also sentenced Thursday to life in prison for accepting $5.2 million in bribes. Lan's arrest in October 2022 was among the most high-profile in an ongoing anti-corruption drive in Vietnam that has intensified since 2022. The so-called burning furnace campaign has touched the highest levels of Vietnamese politics. Former president Vo Van Thuong resigned in March after becoming involved in the campaign. But Lani's trial shocked the nation. Analysts said the scale of the fraud raised questions about whether banks or other businesses had made similar mistakes, weakening Vietnam's economic outlook and making foreign investors nervous at a time when Vietnam has tried to position itself as an ideal home for businesses. that try to concentrate their supply. chains away from China. Vietnam's real estate sector has been hit particularly hard. About 1,300 property firms pulled out of the market in 2023, developers have offered discounts and gold as giveaways to lure buyers, and despite rents for mixed-use properties popular in Southeast Asia such as shops falling by a third in the city Ho Chi Minh. in the city center are still empty, according to state media. In November, Communist Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, Vietnam's most senior politician, said the fight against corruption would “continue for the long term”.

