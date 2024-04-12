Sudan: One year on from the start of the conflict, the response from the international community remains woefully inadequate

A year since conflict broke out between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Force (RSF) in Sudan, the response from the international community has remained woefully inadequate even as civilian casualties rise in the country, Amnesty International, Sudan “Democracy First Group and NGO International Film Festival” said today.

For a year, the people of Sudan have been neglected and ignored as they bore the brunt of the violent clashes between the SAF and the RSF. Diplomatic efforts have so far failed to end violations, protect civilians, provide sufficient humanitarian aid or hold perpetrators of war crimes accountable, said Tigere Chagutah, Amnesty International's Regional Director for East Africa. and Southern.

The international community has not exerted enough pressure on the warring parties to stop the violation of human rights of people caught up in this war. The African Union, in particular, has not shown the required level of leadership, nor has it taken concrete action commensurate with the scale and gravity of the conflict.

During its annual summit in February, the first since the conflict erupted, the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union failed to include the situation in Sudan as a stand-alone agenda item.

It took nearly a year for the United Nations Security Council to pass a resolution on Sudan calling for an immediate cessation of hostilities and unimpeded humanitarian access. However, despite the resolution, fighting continues across the country, with no measures taken to protect civilians from harm.

In October 2023, the UN Human Rights Council established a Fact-Finding Mission in Sudan, with the mandate to investigate and establish facts and root causes of human rights violations and abuses committed in the conflict.

Despite its potentially critical role in advancing accountability for atrocities committed in Sudan, the Fact-Finding Mission is currently unable to meaningfully fulfill its mandate as it is not yet fully staffed or adequately funded due to of the UN hiring freeze. The world cannot afford to keep looking the other way. Member States should provide the necessary resources and full political support to the UN Mission in Sudan and keep human rights in Sudan high on the agenda of the UN Human Rights Council and other bodies. other UN, said Omayma Gutabi, Executive Director of Democracy in Sudan. First group.

A catastrophic humanitarian crisis

Despite numerous ceasefire declarations, fighting has intensified across the country. More than 14,700 peoplehave been killed, involved in deliberate and indiscriminate attacks on civilians. approximately10.7 million peoplehave been displaced by the conflict, marking it as the world's largest internal displacement crisis. At least14 million children half of the country's children need humanitarian aid.

The United Nations World Food Program has warned that the international humanitarian response to Sudan remains woefully underfunded, despite humanitarian organizations warning of famine. By the end of February, the UN appeal was alone5% financedwhich seriously impairs the delivery of important emergency aid and services.

Sudan's regional and international partners should pressure the warring parties to protect civilians and allow unimpeded humanitarian access. We also demand an immediate escalation of humanitarian assistance to those who have sought refuge in Sudan's neighboring countries, as well as to internally displaced individuals, especially women and girls who are vulnerable to sexual violence, Omayma Gutabi said.

Sudan's museums, cultural centers and research facilities have also been looted and destroyed. On April 15, 2024, Amnesty International, Sudan Democracy First Group and NGO International Film Festival will hold an art exhibition in Nairobi bringing together Sudanese artists in solidarity with Sudanese civilians most affected by the conflict.

Artists are summoners of hope, source of strength and guardians of cultural places. With the ongoing conflict, Sudan's ancient history may be destroyed now that the custodians have fled for protection. We now find ourselves at the crossroads of trying to save lives and preserve a cultural heritage that is fast disappearing. It is essential that these Sudanese artists gather again after a year to build solidarity, raise funds for local organizations and reflect on the future of Sudan, said Taye Balogun, founder of the NGO International Film Festival.

Time to end impunity

Since 2003, Amnesty International and other organizations have repeatedly documented evidence of war crimes, crimes against humanity and other serious violations of international humanitarian law committed by Sudanese government forces, including the unlawful killing of civilians; illegal destruction of civilian property;rape of women and girls;forced displacement of civiliansand the use of chemical weapons.

Widespread impunity in Sudan has encouraged the warring parties and their allied militias to continue targeting civilians in violation of international law. These perpetrators believe they are immune from the consequences and the failure of the international communities to act has only emboldened them further, said Tigere Chagutah.

We call on the warring parties in Sudan to cooperate fully with the Fact-Finding Mission established by the UN Human Rights Council; Sudan and neighboring countries should support and facilitate the work of this crucial mission.

Background

The ongoing armed conflict in Sudan, which pits the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) against the Rapid Special Forces (RSF), a government paramilitary force, erupted on April 15, 2023. The fighting followed months of tension between the two groups as disputes boiled over on the possible reform of the security forces that were proposed as part of the negotiations for a new transitional government, among others.

The conflict has led to massive civilian suffering and large-scale destruction. The fighting first started in Khartoum, but quickly spread to other areas of Sudan, including Darfur, North Kordofan and Gezira state.